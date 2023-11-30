Elon Musk opens up about Disney’s Iger, other fleeing advertisers in DealBook interview

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla, chief engineer of SpaceX and chief technology officer of X, speaks during The New York Times’ annual DealBook summit in New York City on Nov. 29. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Hurt by an advertiser boycott and allegations of anti-Semitism, Elon Musk did not hide his hurt feelings in an on-stage interview at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit conference.

He told advertisers who use social media platforms

Then, apparently addressing Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger in the audience, he smiled and waved: “Hey Bob.”

In a wide-ranging discussion with DealBook’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday, the Tesla chief executive discussed the recent ad boycott, the rollout of the Cybertruck, his emotional state, the recently announced union drive at Tesla factories and much more.

The long, rambling interview showcased sides of Musk ranging from belligerent and smug to philosophical and contemplative.

He apologized for a tweet he made earlier this month that appeared to publicly support a notorious anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that emboldened white Americans by promoting immigration. was convicted.

“I am deeply sorry,” he said. “In hindsight, I should not have responded to that particular post.”

But Musk seemed less frustrated when asked about the pushback from advertisers including Apple, IBM and Lionsgate Entertainment.

He called it “blackmailing” by advertisers and said, “Don’t advertise.” Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk later said that he has said many “stupid” things on stage, but the tweet about the conspiracy theory “may be one of the worst and stupidest things I have ever done.”

At another point in the interview, Musk became boastful when speaking about Tesla’s sales of electric vehicles, which, he said, are more than all other automakers combined.

He said, “I have done more for the environment than any other person on Earth.” On Thursday, the company will take the first delivery of the Cybertruck, an electric pickup truck that was first unveiled four years ago.

Musk also commented on the recent debacle of OpenAI, which he helped co-found.

“For maximum benefit, it should be renamed Super Closed Source AI,” he said. Musk said he had “mixed feelings” about Sam Altman, who was ousted and then OpenAI’s chief executive. Reinstated as executive.

With Musk showing increasing interest in Republican and right-wing political causes, Sorkin attempted to pressure him into his voting plans. How would he vote in a hypothetical face-off between Biden and Trump in the 2024 election? “I think I won’t vote for Biden,” Musk said.

Musk said he is not saying he will vote for Trump, nor will he vote for Nikki Haley or any “pro-censorship” candidate.

“It’s definitely a tough choice here,” he said.

Musk was also asked about the unionization push announced Wednesday by the United Auto Workers at Tesla, BMW, Toyota and several other major automakers.

“I don’t like anything that creates a kind of masters and farmers thing,” Musk said. “I think unions naturally create negativity in a company.”

This story originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

