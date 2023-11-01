Elon Musk once again takes aim at NFTs: ‘It’s just a URL to a JPEG’

“Finish 2023 Strong With 3 Hot Stock Ideas – Practically Free”

millionaire Elon Musk He is a fan of many cryptocurrencies, but is also a notable critic of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Musk shares more criticism of NFTs during an interview with a podcaster Joe Rogan.

What happened: Over the past few years, there have been fans of cryptocurrencies like Musk Bitcoin (Crypto:BTC) and dogecoin (Crypto:Doge).

The billionaire has criticized NFTs in the past, but also praised the work of the famous NFT artist Beeple, The podcast with Rogan and Musk started with a short conversation on Beeple.

“She’s very smart,” Musk said of Beeple.

Musk admitted that he used to follow Beeple on “The

The two discussed how impressive it was that Beeple produces a new digital image every day.

Beeple express reaction On Twitter, now known as X, Musk took to Twitter to thank and also apologize for the “night terrors.”

Later in their interview, Rogan and Musk discussed the vast amount of scams in the cryptocurrency sector and Rogan said that most NFTs are scams, but said that Beeple was “legit.”

Musk shared his criticism of NFTs, but it mostly came down to technicality rather than hatred of the idea.

“The NFT isn’t even on the blockchain, it’s just a URL to a JPEG,” Musk said. “At the very least JPEGs should be encoded in the blockchain.”

Musk said that if the company that holds the images goes out of business, “you won’t have the image anymore.”

why is it important: Musk’s previous criticism of NFTs includes calling for X to prioritize NFT profile picture verification instead of focusing on spambots.

Musk previously said that “NFTs are hurting the dollar” and also shared several memes mocking NFTs

In May 2022, Musk trolled NFT owners by changing his Twitter profile picture to a collage of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

“I don’t know… something seems worth changing,” Musk tweeted at the time.

Speculation grew that Musk may have bored ape yacht club Thanks for a photo of him with the NFT co-founder moonpayA company that has involved many celebrities in the NFT space.

With criticism of non-fungible tokens not being on the blockchain, many have pointed out that some NFT collectibles are on-chain and have shared the increase in Bitcoin ordinals that occurred in 2023.

onchainmonkey Was one of the NFT collections that was on-chain.

Co-founder of OnChainMonkey danny yang Also shared his opinion on Musk’s comments.

“He is absolutely right that there are URL pointers for NFT JPEGs that are not on the blockchain. This is the majority of NFTs. This is because the Ethereum ERC-721 standard for NFTs is the most widely adopted standard for NFTs “Yang” Tweeted,

Yang said the new NFT standard on Bitcoin called Ordinals is based around “true on-chain NFTs.”

“Elon might like the Ordinals. We’re in a hurry!” OnChainMonkey tweeted.

NFT Analyst punk9059 The data shared shows how Musk’s comments could increase activity in on-chain NFTs.

“Bitcoin Punks, OnchainMonkey, Bitcoin Frogs are all coming out strong due to Elon’s comments about the strength of Bitcoin and onchain storage of NFTs,” the account tweeted.

nft collection art block It was also highlighted that they “have a different opinion” about NFTs not being on-chain, telling Musk in a Twitter post.

Twitter account @NFTBark Said Musk’s comments “missed the opportunity presented by this technology.”

“We need to stop using the term ‘NFT’ with PFP and the digital art market. This software can do much more than that. The concept of proven digital ownership has broadened to general-purpose applications across a variety of industries, ” the account tweeted.

NFTBark shared examples of industries like ticketing, apparel, healthcare, and others that can use blockchain for good.

