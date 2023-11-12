Elon Musk mocks Buffett over missed opportunity: 'Too bad he didn't invest in Tesla when it was 0.1% of today's value'

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk Can’t get over the fact that investment guru warren buffett have overlooked the electric vehicle pioneer’s stock as an investment option.

What happened: On Saturday, George Mack, an X platform user, praised Buffett’s investing skills by sharing an anecdote involving the billionaire investor. Mack said that, during a conversation in 2001, Buffett asked University of Georgia students two questions that would help them better understand the character traits they should adopt and those they should avoid.

Mack reported that Buffett had asked students to choose which of their friends they would invest in and receive 10% of their income for life. Buffett then asked them which of their friends they would choose if they could reduce their friends’ earnings. As Mac said in his post, the conclusion of those two questions was that the former group of friends had character traits that should be embraced while the latter group had traits that should be avoided.

Mack also said that Buffett’s thought experiment can be applied not only to money, but also to finding happiness and much more.

Responding to Mac’s post, Musk said, “Too bad they didn’t invest in Tesla when it was 0.1% of today’s value.”

why is it important: In February 2022, Musk said that, when he and Charlie Munger Meeting over lunch in 2009, he encouraged Buffett’s trusted lieutenant to invest in the EV maker. Instead, Munger reportedly discussed all the ways the company would fail. Musk’s comment came after a social media user asked for stock ideas for investment Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. BRK BRK cash reserves, which at the time stood at more than $128 billion. The world’s richest man replied, “Let’s start with T…”

After this, the attitude of Buffett and Mungar towards Musk has softened. At Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting in May 2023, both praised Musk as brilliant and talented.

First, the future fund gary black Shared that Tesla does not fit into Buffett’s investment strategy. “The stock has a lot of risk at 48x P/E. Growth investors are willing to take that risk. Value investors don’t do that,” Black said in early May.

Buffett is known for his value investing – a strategy that focuses on stocks trading below their intrinsic value. Meanwhile, Tesla is a growth stock trading at a high P/E multiple.

Tesla ended Friday’s session up 2.22% at $214.65, according to Benzinga Pro data.

