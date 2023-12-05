Elon Musk: Low-cost Tesla is advanced, manufacturing is going to be revolutionary

Elon Musk commented on the upcoming low-cost Tesla electric car, saying it is “advanced” in its development. The CEO also commented on the “revolutionary” manufacturing progress Tesla is making to make the vehicle a reality.

Although the cost of Tesla vehicles has decreased recently, they are still not as financially accessible to most people as most new cars.

The launch of the Cybertruck, which is nearly 50% more expensive than originally announced in 2019, isn’t helping Tesla’s vehicle price range become more affordable.

But we do know that Tesla is working on a “low-cost” electric vehicle – often referred to as the “$25,000 Tesla.”

That would be less than half the current average price of a new electric vehicle in the US.

Earlier this year, Tesla unveiled its new “unboxed” manufacturing concept, which it believes will enable the production of cheaper vehicles like the “$25,000 Tesla” and the upcoming “robotaxis.”

During a new interview about the Cybertruck, Tesla CEO Elon Musk briefly commented on the next generation of Tesla vehicles:

After cautioning that he couldn’t go into details because he can’t share financially significant information about Tesla, a public company, the CEO said:

We are working on a low-cost electric vehicle that will be built in really high volumes. We are far ahead in that work. I review production line plans for him every week. I think the revolution in manufacturing that that car will represent will blow people’s minds.

The CEO also confirmed that Tesla will first deploy the low-cost vehicle production line at Gigafactory Texas and then later at Gigafactory Mexico.

I get nervous whenever Elon says something will “blow our minds” as he said about a lot of the FSD beta updates that were just “meh”, but I’m excited for this vehicle.

To me, it seems like the Cybertruck is a technological test bed for some of the technologies that will make it into the next generation of vehicles, like 48-volts and steer-by-wire steering.

If Tesla can make sure to fine-tune those technologies in the Cybertruck, they’ll pay dividends on higher-volume vehicles like the $25,000 car and robotaxi.

He didn’t want to comment on timing, but I think Tesla will have to unveil this low-cost vehicle soon because it needs to accelerate its overall deliveries.

