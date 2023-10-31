And the biggest loser is…the richest man in the world.

Elon Musk’s wealth took a big dip after Tesla’s third-quarter earnings on October 18. In the days after the company reported profits and sales below analysts’ expectations, Tesla’s stock rose 23%, knocking $189 billion off its market capitalization and $41 billion off Musk’s own. net worth. As of Monday, the Tesla CEO was worth $193 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The decline in Tesla stock isn’t the only big loss for Musk this year. Since buying Twitter for $44 billion last October, the company, now known as X, is worth $25 billion, according to a recent report. Luck This was based on internal assessment by,

Musk has achieved many great successes in his business career. But recently his winning streak has largely stalled as he has been struggling on many fronts.

For example, Tesla’s recent earnings painted a mixed picture for the company. During an earnings call with investors, Musk said, “We’ve dug our own grave with the Cybertruck” because the cars are expensive and complicated to bring to market. The company won’t reach its annual production goal of a quarter million cars by 2025, Musk said, meaning it won’t be able to produce cars for the 1 million customer reservations it has until years later. Overall, the company’s quarterly revenue was $23.4 billion, up 9% year-over-year, but below analysts’ expectations of $24.1 billion. The results are raising questions among investors about whether Tesla is a more modestly growing car company than the fast-growing tech giant Musk has promised.

Another blow against Tesla is that electric car sales growth is slowing across the industry, making Musk’s ambitious goals even more challenging. In addition, car companies are engaged in price wars, which cuts into their profits, especially because electric cars are generally more expensive to produce than cars that run on gasoline.

Musk’s wealth is largely tied to Tesla stock, in which he owns 13%. When the company’s share price peaked at around $410 in November 2021, Musk had $340 billion to his name. Now trading at around $200 per share, Musk is worth 40% less.

In terms of net worth, Musk is still way ahead of the world’s second-richest person, LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault, who is worth $153 billion.

At Advertisers have, at least at times, fled.

Earlier this year, Musk appointed NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as chief executive in a bid to make peace with marketers. Both Musk and Yaccarino say that Financial position is not required to be publicly reported, and any claims about a thriving business have yet to be independently verified.

