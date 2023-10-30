On October 30, Elon Musk’s net worth took another billion-dollar blow. And the shocking news on the eve of Halloween adds raunchy skeletons to the scary arcade of disgusting news for EVs.

By 2:15 p.m., Tesla shares had fallen to $197, or 5%, from the previous closing level of $207, reducing the value of Musk’s 715 million shares and vested options by $7 billion in just less than five hours of trading. The decline deepens a sharp decline that began after Musk disclosed disappointing Q3 earnings and a poor outlook after markets closed on October 17. Since that date, Tesla shares have fallen 23%, losing $189 billion in market capitalization, and a steep decline. The wealth of the world’s richest person increased by $41 billion.

It is unclear what caused the huge one-day decline. But an announcement by Panasonic, Tesla’s largest battery supplier, that it is reducing production due to declining EV demand could be a factor. Or, the market could reevaluate Tesla as primarily a metal-bending carmaker, as opposed to the view that Musk has long promoted as a tech phenomenon promising software-sized margins. Tesla’s Q3 numbers, and Musk’s disappointing comments on the earnings call, suggest that Tesla’s profitability is rapidly trending toward its automotive peers, not the Oracle-like heights it is advertising.

For the quarter, the EV-leader recorded an operating margin of just 5.3%, excluding environmental credits, down from 16.1% in the third quarter last year. The normally upbeat Musk also tempered expectations for his upcoming Cybertruck, admitting that the future vehicle made of flat, stainless steel panels is so expensive and complex that by pursuing the project “we’ve put our feet up.” But he got the axe. He expressed no expectations that margins will bounce back, saying that – given interest rates are rising – only by continuing to discount prices can Tesla keep monthly payments affordable and volumes high.

While Tesla has cut prices, GM and Ford are both slowing their rollouts for EVs

Over the past several weeks, both Ford and GM announced they were sharply scaling back ambitious plans for EVs. On October 17, GM announced it would postpone a $4 billion repurposing of its Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan to build electric pickup trucks from late 2024 to late 2025, allowing production of the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. There will be a delay in the rollout of models including. On the earnings call, CFO Paul Jacobson said GM will no longer follow its previous blueprint of selling 400,000 EVs from 2022 to mid-2024 and producing 100,000 EVs during the second half of this year. Instead of providing new targets, GM will take a flexible path by matching output with existing sales that are running well below its forecast.

In her third-quarter letter, CEO Mary Barra wrote that the delay was needed to “protect prices” and “accommodate slower near-term growth in demand.” GM reiterated its goal of reaching a capacity of one million EVs by the end of 2025. But it is forecasting EBIT margins of “low to mid-single digits” by that time, an outlook for profitability that raises the possibility of a future slowdown in GM’s EV campaign. , On October 26, the automaker’s ambitions in the region suffered another blow when GM and Honda canceled a $5 billion partnership for just one year to develop a series of affordable compact SUVs.

As for Ford, sales of its first-generation EV have been poor and it revealed that losses in its electric segment widened to $1.3 billion in the third quarter alone, double last year’s figure. The pressure of its newly signed union contract, which will increase wages by 25% and provide for cost-of-living adjustments over the next four-plus years, clearly has Ford accelerating those loss-causing offers sooner than later. Motivating to achieve better productivity. On an October 26 earnings call, Ford brass announced they were delaying $12 billion in EV investments, and did not give any timetable for when they would introduce a new program. CFO John Lawler also suggested that Ford could reduce its previous commitments to EV investments, declaring that the $12 billion plan is provisional, and “doesn’t mean we have to go ahead and trigger Will have to be pulled if we don’t need it. And we will look at the overall EV business and be balanced about that.”

On the call, CEO Jim Farley acknowledged why the US giant is retreating. He said customers are unwilling to pay a premium for EVs compared to gas or hybrid vehicles. And of course, EVs cost a lot to make. Those simple, scary economics have dampened enthusiasm for “cars of the future.” Only when there is a big recovery in the economy will a new wave of optimism chase away the ghosts that have given Elon Musk such a grim Halloween season.

