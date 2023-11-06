(Bloomberg) — Elon Musk unveiled his own artificial intelligence bot to challenge ChatGPT, claiming the prototype is already better than ChatGPT 3.5 in several benchmarks.

Dubbed Grok, it is the first product from Musk’s xAI company and is now in testing with a limited group of US users. Grok is being developed with data from Musk’s Axe, formerly Twitter, and thus is better informed on the latest developments than alternative bots with static datasets, the company’s website said. According to the announcement, it is also designed to respond “with a little intelligence and with a defiant attitude.”

Earlier this year, Musk was among the signatories of a petition calling for a moratorium on advancing AI models to allow the development of shared security protocols.

“I signed that letter knowing it was futile,” the Tesla Inc. CEO posted Sunday. “I just wanted to go on the record recommending a pause.”

US President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order calling for AI oversight, aimed at setting standards for security and privacy protections, while tech leaders and academics discussed the technology’s risks at the UK’s AI Security Summit last week. But debated.

XAI’s announcement states that Grok is a product of two months of development, and will be made available to all X Premium+ users once it exits the testing phase. Musk has talked about his ambition to make X a do-everything app beyond its premise as a social platform similar to Tencent Holding Ltd.’s WeChat in China. Grok will be an essential part of developing it – while XAI is a separate company, it says it intends to work closely with XAI, Tesla and other businesses.

