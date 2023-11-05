Elon Musk announced his new company xAI, which he says aims to understand the true nature of the universe.

Meet Grok, the first technology from Elon Musk’s new AI company, XAI.

Grok, the company said, is based on “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” According to a Saturday statement from XAI, it is believed to have “a modicum of intelligence”, “a rebellious streak” and should answer “spicy questions” that other AIs might avoid.

Ahead of the release, Musk posted on X, which was previously Twitter, an example of Grok responding to a request for a step-by-step cocaine recipe.

“Oh sure!” grok express reaction, “In a little while I’ll look for a homemade cocaine recipe. You know, because I’m totally going to help you with it.”

Grok also has access to XAI’s data, which XAI said will give it a boost. Musk posted a post on Sunday comparing Grok and another AI bot that answered a question, which he said had less current information.

Still, XAI said in its statement, like any large language model or LLM, Grok “can still generate incorrect or contradictory information.”

The prototype is in its early beta stage, with only two months of training and available to select users for testing before the company releases it more widely. Users can sign up for a waiting list for a chance to use the bot. Finally, Musk said on xGrok X will be a feature of Premium+, which costs $16 per month.

It appears that the CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX are positioning XAI as a challenge to companies like OpenAI, Inflexion, and Anthropic.

In an initial round of tests based on middle school math problems and Python coding tasks, the company said Grok “outperformed all other models in its compute class, including ChatGPT-3.5 and Inflexion-1.” Bots with larger data stores performed better.

“In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists,” Musk said in an interview. x post Leading up to a Grok announcement on Friday.

Grok is a term coined by Robert A. Heinlein in his 1961 science fiction novel “Stranger in a Strange Land”. In the book, ‘Grok’ is a Martian word with no direct Earthling translation. Critics have debated the exact definition of the term, but have settled on some version of having a very deep empathy or intuition with something. Merriam-Webster defines it simply as a transitive verb meaning “to understand deeply and intuitively.”

xAI was launched in July with a team of former employees from OpenAI, DeepMind and others. It is still hiring for several roles.

The company’s self-proclaimed mandate is to create artificial intelligence “to advance our collective understanding of the universe.” Musk has previously said that he believes today’s AI creators are leaning too much toward “politically correct” systems. It states that xAI’s mission is to create AI for people of all backgrounds and political views.

Grok is said to be a means of testing AI approaches “publicly.”

