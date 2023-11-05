Elon Musk launches AI chatbot ‘Grok’ – says it can outperform ChatGPT

Elon Musk and his artificial intelligence startup xAI have released “Grok” – an AI chatbot that can outperform OpenAI’s first iteration of ChatGPIT in several academic tests.

Musk and

Just released Grokhttps://t.co/e8xQp5xInk – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 5 November 2023

Musk and the XAI team said that Grok has a “unique and fundamental advantage” that it has real-time knowledge of the world through the XAI platform.

“It will also answer the thorny questions that have been dismissed by most other AI systems,” Muska and XAI said. “Grok is designed to answer questions with a little intelligence and has rebellious tendencies, so please do not use it if you hate humor!”

According to data shared by XAI, the engine powering Grok – Grok-1 – was evaluated in several academic tests in mathematics and coding, outperforming ChatGPT-3.5 in all tests.

However, it could not outperform OpenAI’s most advanced version, GPT-4, in any test.

“It is only surpassed by models that were trained with significantly larger amounts of training data and computing resources, like GPT-4,” Musk and XAI said. “This reflects our rapid progress at XAI in training LLMs with exceptional efficiency.”

Example of grok vs typical GPT, where grok has current information, but others do not pic.twitter.com/hBRXmQ8KFi – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 5 November 2023

The AI ​​startup noted that Grok X will be available on Premium Plus for $16 per month. But right now, it is only offered to a limited number of users in the United States.

XAI said that Grok still remains a “very early beta product”, which should improve rapidly over the weeks.

The XAI team said they will also implement more security measures over time to ensure Grok is not used maliciously.

“We believe that AI has immense potential to contribute significant scientific and economic value to society, so we will work towards developing reliable safeguards against destructive forms of malicious use.”

“We believe in doing everything we can to ensure that AI continues to be a force for good,” XAI said.

AI startup Grok’s launch comes eight months after Musk founded the firm in March.

