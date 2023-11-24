Elon Musk labels Sweden's unions 'crazy' after strikes impacting Tesla operations

Organized labor ranks among Elon Musk’s least favorite things, along with Wall Street short sellers and the mainstream media.

The world’s richest man made Tesla the industry’s leading automaker, despite what he believes were strong opposition from all three. Yet his continued refusal to mess with trade unions is his biggest recent headache.

Just weeks after labor leader Sean Fenn threatened to raise working conditions at Tesla with the help of his United Auto Workers, Sweden’s own industrial union IF Metall is calling a complete halt to the company’s operations in the Scandinavian country.

This is the first time that Tesla’s operations have been affected by a strike.

“This is madness,” the entrepreneur grumbled.

Sweden is a major destination for Tesla cars, competing with the Netherlands as the fourth-largest market for electric vehicles in the EU after Germany and France. According to the industry’s own data, more than 90,000 EVs have been sold till October.

this is insane – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 23 November 2023

More importantly, Sweden punches well above its weight when it comes to EV adoption, where it is currently the undisputed EU leader.

Nearly 39% of all new cars sold in the Scandinavian country are fully electric, tripling the overall adoption rate in the EU during the first ten months. It is by far the most popular powertrain choice among Swedes, with conventional gasoline-only cars accounting for only 52,000 during the first ten months.

tradition of collective bargaining

Even though there are more tech startups valued at more than $1 billion per capita in Stockholm than anywhere else in the world, the country has a long tradition of collective wage bargaining.

As a result, when Tesla refused to agree to a wage settlement with 120 mechanics at seven different workshops, IF Metall declared a strike in late October.

It has since spiraled out of control as more unions have joined in, including dockworkers who now refuse to unload imported Tesla cars arriving at ports and even distribute license plates. Also included are employees of the state-owned postal service responsible for.

In the short term, Musk could prevent a major market selloff. Investors are becoming increasingly concerned that their companies will not be able to maintain the breakneck pace of growth to which they have long become accustomed.

On the other hand, conceding defeat could have long-term implications as they have refused to play along with the unions so far.

Any agreement in Sweden would likely encourage labor leaders in the US and Germany to increase pressure.

Responding to Musk’s frustration, Swedish lawmaker Annika Strandhall corrected the centibillionaire.

“This is the Swedish labor market model that has been agreed upon between employers and employees for almost a hundred years,” she says. wrote, “All serious companies in Sweden sign collective agreements.”

Source: fortune.com