The fall of Twitter, now X, remains the slowest train wreck we can’t take our eyes off of. And now, we’ve got some truly famous last words from the man in charge.

This week, after Elon Musk publicly acknowledged anti-Semitic posts, several major brands halted advertising. His totally normal response to those advertisers: “Go fuck yourself.”

Earlier this month, the world’s richest man endorsed a now-deleted post that advanced several conspiracy theories popular among white supremacists — namely, reverse racism and the Great Replacement. “Jewish community [sic] The post claims that they are promoting the exact same type of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim people should stop using against them. It also says that “hordes of minorities” are flooding Western countries.

Musk replied, “You are absolutely right.”

As a result, Comcast, Disney, Apple, IBM, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others, stopped advertising on the site.

On Wednesday, Musk discussed the results in a conversation with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin new York Times‘DealBook Summit. Although he expressed some regret for the statement, calling it one of his “silliest” tweets, he said, “I should have written in detail what I had to say.”

Additionally, Musk described the reaction from advertisers as “blackmail”. “Don’t advertise,” he said. “What if someone tries to blackmail me by giving advertisements? Blackmail me for money? Go fuck yourself. Go. Shame. yourself. is that clear?”

Musk specifically called out Disney CEO Bob Iger, who had earlier commented at the same event that the partnership with X was “not necessarily a positive for us.”

“Hey Bob,” Musk said, “if you’re in the audience, I feel the same way — don’t advertise.”

Since Musk bought X—paying a staggering more than $44 billion for it—it’s been unclear how exactly he plans to make money. When Sorkin pointed out that driving away advertisers was a sure way to ruin the company, Musk agreed. But strangely, he argued that “Earth” (?) would blame advertisers and view the site as some kind of free-speech martyr.

“Basically, this advertising boycott would mean that it would destroy the company,” Musk said. “And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company, and we will document it in detail.”

Actually, no one will care. Everyone has moved on a long time ago.

Twitter has declined since Musk took over, laying off its staff, weakening moderation and safety protocols for marginalized users, reinstating a flood of banned extremist accounts, and personally promoting misinformation. Has been. It has already lost more than 50% of its revenue and now its advertisers are hurting. Now all that’s left is to grab the popcorn and watch that train wreck.

