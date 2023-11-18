Elon Musk joins “biggest advertisers” after Disney and other media companies halt ads over anti-Semitic propaganda – update

Updated, 7:40 pm: A day after a dozen major advertisers banned any spending on X/Twitter over anti-Semitic propaganda by Elon Musk, the man himself tweeted a not-so-subtle dig at those companies.

“Premium+ also has no ads in your timeline,” the social media platform owner wrote while promoting X/Twitter’s premium service. Musk then took what he saw as a selling point for his ad-free service – true or not. “Many of the largest advertisers are the biggest oppressors of your right to free speech,” he wrote, as you can see below:

over deadline

Updated, 6:09 pm: It appears that Sony Pictures has put a pause on any advertising on X/Twitter for the time being.

We have heard that the film studio of the Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation has taken this decision in the last few hours. In a rising tide, Sony is the latest Hollywood and tech company to leave the platform after retweeting an apparently anti-Semitic post from X boss Elon Musk about 48 hours ago. Musk’s promises today of new protections against hate speech on .

the story continues

Here is the latest list of media companies that have been confirmed to pause their ads on social media platforms so far:

Sony Pictures

Comcast/NBCUniversal

Paramount Global

warner bros discovery

walt disney company

Apple

lionsgate

We will update about more companies removing their ads and money from Linda Yaccarino CEO’s platform…and more.

UPDATE, 5:28 PM: Comcast/NBCUniversal has joined Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Co., Apple and Lionsgate in protesting against the promotion of an anti-Semitic post by X boss Elon Musk two days ago. Media companies have confirmed that they are pausing advertising on the social media platform for the immediate future.

On November 16, a group of over 150 Jewish leaders called on large media and digital companies to stop funding Ax through their advertising spending, calling Musk and Ax a “threat”. The group specifically called on Apple, Google, and Disney to take action.

Here is a list of media companies that have been confirmed to have paused their ads on social media platforms so far:

Comcast/NBCUniversal

Paramount Global

warner bros discovery

walt disney company

Apple

lionsgate

UPDATE, 4:46 PM: The list of companies suspending their advertising on , has joined Apple and Lionsgate. two days ago.

Updates, 3:54 pm: Warner Bros. Discovery has suspended its advertising on X/Twitter in the wake of owner Elon Musk promoting an anti-Semitic post two days ago. The David Zaslav-run company has decided to “pause” its ads for the foreseeable future, a company insider told Deadline.

IBM has also halted its advertising on the platform, and Comcast Xfinity, Oracle and Bravo are reported to have joined the protest, but did not return Deadline’s request for confirmation.

Read more below.

Earlier, 1:39 pm: More companies are suspending advertising on X/Twitter in the wake of reports that the site has allowed pro-Nazi content to rise.

According to a report by Axios quoting company sources, Apple has decided to stop advertising on the platform. An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Lionsgate also confirmed Bloomberg’s report that it is also suspending advertising on the platform.

The suspension comes amid an uproar over X/Twitter owner Elon Musk promoting an anti-Semitic post on Wednesday.

Media Matters first reported on ads from major brands appearing next to pro-Nazi material. Those cited included IBM, Apple, Comcast Xfinity, Oracle and Bravo. IBM announced Thursday that it is pausing its advertising on X/Twitter. Spokespeople for Comcast, Oracle and Bravo did not respond to requests for comment.

Media Matters, a progressive watchdog group, has released a new report that names a large number of brands whose placement has appeared next to white nationalist content. They include NBCUniversal, the NBA and Amazon.

First: The White House has responded to an X/Twitter post by Elon Musk earlier this week that promoted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the most lethal act of anti-Semitism at any time in American history, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” Just give it.”

Bates was referring to the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” Bates said.

On Wednesday, Musk endorsed an ” The post put forward the “Great Replacement theory” or the claim that Jewish people want to bring non-white undocumented people to Western countries to reduce the influence of whites. The convicted murderer in the Tree of Life shootings had adopted that principle.

Musk responded, “You are absolutely right.”

Musk later tried to clarify his post, including the Anti-Defamation League as a group that “unjustly attacks most people in the West, despite the majority of the West being Jewish people.” And support Israel.”

X/Twitter is struggling with a media matters report that shows that the major brands have placed their advertisements next to pro -Nazi material, even its CEO Linda Yacarino has a social media site to a social media site Have tried to promote it as a safe place. For sponsors. IBM announced it was pulling the plug while it investigated the report.

Other brands cited in the Media Matters report — including Apple, Oracle, Xfinity and Bravo — have not yet announced their advertising plans. Spokespeople for the brands did not respond to requests for comment.

The European Commission has also banned its advertising on the platform. According to Euronews, spokesman Johannes Bahrke said, “We are concerned that such material surfaces, that our content appears in an inappropriate context and thus affects our communications and the effectiveness of our messages.”

Earlier, Thursday: Elon Musk is once again facing an uproar over one of his ex/Twitter posts, this time after he agreed with a user’s comment that Jews have “hate against whites.”

The tweet drew even more attention to Musk-owned X/Twitter and the proliferation of anti-Semitic posts in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel on October 7.

IBM announced it was suspending advertising on the platform after a Media Matters report showed that major brands had placed their ads next to posts promoting the Nazi Party.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement to the Financial Times and other outlets, “IBM has a zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this completely unacceptable situation.” Is done.”

Media Matters uncovered other posts that featured ads for Bravo, Oracle and Xfinity in addition to pro-Nazi and pro-Hitler content.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of There is something we can do and should all agree on. When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to tackle anti-Semitism and discrimination. There is no place – it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop.”

Yaccarino is trying to convince advertisers that X/Twitter is a safe place for them to place their positions. “We are always working to protect public conversations,” he wrote Tuesday.

But Musk’s post on Wednesday escalated a long-standing anti-Semitic rumor about the Great Replacement theory.

One user posted, “The Jewish community is promoting the exact same type of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim people should stop using against them. The Western Jewish population is now coming to the disturbing realization that the minority crowd that supports the influx into their country doesn’t actually like them very much. You want the truth told to your face, that is the truth.”

Musk’s response was, “You are absolutely right.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote of Musk’s post, “At a time when anti-Semitism is exploding in the US and rising around the world, it is difficult for someone to validate and promote anti-Semitic principles.” “Using the influence of is undeniably dangerous.”

Musk later tried to defend his post, writing, “The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, in accordance with their principles, criticize the minority groups that are the primary threat to them.” Musk had previously threatened to sue the ADL.

Musk was scheduled to speak at a session on AI at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit today, but he was replaced by John Kerry. Organizers said schedule changes prevented his participation and declined his offer to speak remotely.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate reported in an audit study released this week that, after one week, X/Twitter had failed to remove 196 out of 200 posts reported to platform moderators for violating its terms of service. The content included posts threatening violence against Muslims, Palestinians, and Jewish people, as well as messages that were explicitly anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim. ,

best of deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Source: uk.sports.yahoo.com