Elon Musk is so angry with Disney for pulling ads from X that he said CEO Bob Iger should be 'immediately fired.'

Elon Musk publicly attacked Walt Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger for the second time, increasing criticism over the entertainment company’s decision to join an advertising boycott of his social media platforms.

“Walt Disney is turning in his grave because of what Bob did to his company,” Musk said on his owned social media service X. Musk also said that Iger “should be immediately fired.”

The comments come as Disney joined other companies in pausing its ad spending on X (formerly Twitter) after Musk endorsed anti-Semitic comments on the site. Disney was one of the largest advertisers on X.

“Advertisers have a lot of options for where to spend their marketing dollars, and Twitter/X is certainly not a must-have advertising platform, it never has been,” said Rich Greenfield, media analyst at LightShed Partners. “Brands want to have trust in management, leadership and brand safety, and it’s hard to see how attacking one of the world’s most respected CEOs achieves that goal.”

In a series of posts Thursday, the Tesla CEO referenced the box-office performance of some recent Disney films, saying Iger “drops more bombs than a B-52.”

Disney declined to comment.

Musk also cited a New Mexico lawsuit that accused content on Facebook and Instagram of promoting child sexual exploitation and trafficking.

“Why doesn’t any advertiser boycott, Bob Iger?”. Musk wrote on X. “You’re endorsing this stuff!” Iger’s last name was misspelled as Musk.

The liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America recently reported that ads on X for Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corp. and Oracle Corp. were running next to pro-Nazi content. Musk has sued the group.

During an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit last week, Musk said advertisers were trying to blackmail him. He chose Iger, who appeared at the same event.

Under Musk, X has become a less-desirable product for prospective advertisers, according to Joshua Tucker, a politics professor and co-director of the Center for Social Media and Politics at New York University.

Tucker said, “There’s an interesting irony here that Musk, who claims to have bought Twitter to make it a free speech platform, is upset when others use his tools to distance themselves from his or his company’s actions.” exercise one’s own free speech.”

Source: fortune.com