Elon Musk is reportedly starting a new university in Texas

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/AFP (Getty Images)

Many of Elon Musk’s veterans, who have long dreamed of following in the billionaire’s footsteps, will soon have the opportunity to learn directly from the master. Or, rather, they will have the opportunity to attend the university founded by Musk. Learn more science. or something else. Perhaps.

Google’s AI is not a gimmick, it is the future. AI Unlock

Tax filings reviewed by Bloomberg show that the billionaire intends to establish an elementary and secondary school in Austin, Texas, which will focus primarily on STEM. Bloomberg cites an application for tax-exempt status filed with the IRS by The Foundation, one of Musk’s charitable entities. That application, which was filed last year and approved in March, shows Musk using $100 million of his own money to get the school up and running. The school plans to seek accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and will eventually “expand” and grow into a university “dedicated to education at the highest level,” Bloomberg reports.

In short: Musk appears to be pursuing cadres of other intellectually disgruntled individuals who want to reinvent higher education.

The “intellectual dark web” crowd (to which, Musk directly belongs) has long been critical of the “woke” methods of traditional universities and, as such, has repeatedly tried to establish new educational systems. Which are more attuned to their ideological preferences. For the most part, those efforts have not been particularly successful.

Musk’s motivation for founding his own university hasn’t been made clear at this point, so there’s no telling why he thinks it’s a good idea. Knowing Musk, I think he has some grand, “helping humanity” argument in mind.

In fact, everyone bent on rebuilding American education should really get together and create a giant, super weird, mega-college. Bari Weiss can handle the humanities. Musk will tackle STEM. Jordan Peterson can handle whatever he’s going through these days. I am sure kids will love it.

Source: gizmodo.com