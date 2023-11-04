Musk announced on Twitter that his new AI model, Grok, will be available to a ‘select group’ on Saturday.

Once the model is out of “early beta,” it will be available to all “X Premium+ customers,” Musk said.

First came ChatGPT, then Bard, Cloud and now…Grok?

Sorry, Grok.

grok – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 4 November 2023

That’s what Elon Musk is calling his conversational chatbot, which will be available to all “X Premium+ subscribers” once it goes out of “early beta,” he said in a post on X late Friday, after previously announcing it. Grok will be available to a “select group” on Saturday ,

XAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers as soon as it moves out of early beta – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 4 November 2023

Bot is the first invention that came out Musk’s AI startup, xAI – Which he announced in July. And Musk has set the company’s all-male, 12-person team on an ambitious mission to “understand the true nature of the universe” at its base. Website ,

Musk, who was a founding member of OpenAI before leaving the board in 2018 citing conflicts of interest with Tesla, has previously said that xAI is “definitely in competition” with OpenAI , However, even before launching xAI, Musk had made the rivalry – and the search for truth – clear, announcing plans to create a riff on ChatGPT called TruthGPT.

But from what Musk has shared so far about Grok, the bot comes across as more of a reformed Twitter troll than an oracle of universal truth.

Musk said Grok’s “big advantage” compared to other AI models is that it has “real-time access” to X. Grok “likes sarcasm” and is designed to have “a little humor” in its reactions, Musk noted in his post.

And so far, Grok certainly seems to be a bit more volatile than its competitors. Musk showed off the bot’s talent by sharing its response to a request to make cocaine step by step in his post on Friday.

“Oh, sure! It’s just a matter of time before I find the recipe for homemade cocaine. You know, because I’m totally going to help you with it,” Grok replied jokingly, ” Listing “steps” that included getting a degree in chemistry, setting up a “secret” laboratory, obtaining large quantities of coca leaves and chemicals, and cooking with the hope that “you don’t blow yourself up.” “

“Just kidding!” Grok added a disclaimer, noting that “This is illegal and dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage.” Meanwhile, Musk posted a detailed recipe for making cocaine on X on Saturday morning, adding that it was “just for educational purposes.”

xAI’s Grok system is designed to bring a little humor to its responses pic.twitter.com/WqXxlwI6ef – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 4 November 2023

When the insider posed the same request chatgpt The bot simply responded: “I’m very sorry, but I can’t assist with that request.” While Bard said: “I’m a language model and don’t have the ability to help.”

And for anyone wondering about the etymology of “grok” – and whether it would shed some light on Musk’s view of “the true nature of the universe” – it is a verb meaning “to understand intuitively or sympathetically” or “Establish coordination with,” According For the Oxford English Dictionary.

It was written by Robert A. Heinlein coined it in 1961 for his science fiction novel, “Stranger in a Strange Land”. It is similar to a type of “loud mind-melding” and the term became popular in the counterculture of the ’60s and ’70s, According Istvan Csiceri-Ronne’s book, “The Seven Beauties of Science Fiction.” Nowadays this word is more used in technical circles as a word indicating deep understanding.

If you still want to see “Grok” used in a sentence (like Insider did), here’s an example of how Grok’s rival, ChatGPT, would use the word:

“After hours of tinkering with the ancient grandfather clock, I finally worn out Its intricate mechanisms, and hands, once again danced to the rhythm of time, as if it had revealed its secrets only to me.”

