Elon Musk is creating a story of Twitter's death

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: (L-R) Andrew Ross Sorkin and Elon Musk speak on stage during the… [+] DealBook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for )

Getty Images for

Elon Musk has said and done a lot of weird and outrageous things during his tenure as the owner of Twitter (now In doing so, he is crafting a narrative blaming someone other than himself for Twitter’s impending death.

During an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit, the main headline was when major advertisers were asked about leaving the platform in the wake of their apparent agreement with anti-Semitic postings on the site (which they say was their “intention”). ” Wasn’t), his reaction was as hostile as you can imagine. Language warning.

“I don’t want them to advertise,” Musk said. “If anyone is going to blackmail me through advertisements or money then get cheated yourself. Go. F***. Myself,” he said. “What’s clear? Hey Bob [Iger, CEO of Disney]If you’re in the audience, I feel the same way.

Musk has long portrayed advertisers leaving the platform because of hate speech by users or himself as “blackmail” to end freedom of speech, rather than acknowledging that the company’s decision makers not to advertise. You can also use your own freedom of expression. A specific platform.

But the profanity-filled part, which will undoubtedly drive even more advertisers away from the site, wasn’t even the most interesting part of the conversation. Rather, when pressed further on the subject it was:

“An advertising boycott would mean it would kill the company. The whole world would know that those advertisers have killed the company and we would document it in detail. Let’s see how the Earth reacts.”

Elon clarified that by “meaning” he meant users and the public. It’s Musk setting the stage for Twitter’s failure, but blaming it instead on big corporations that “hate free speech” rather than on anything he’s done during his tumultuous tenure as its owner. We do”.

And Twitter is failing. Musk himself said in March 2023 that it was now worth $20 billion, less than half the amount he paid for it. External estimates in May were more than $15 billion. Twitter lost 60% of its revenue over the summer, according to NYT reporter Ryan Mack, and that was before A) Musk posted his response to an anti-Semitic comment that even bigger advertisers fled, including Apple, Comcast, Huge corporations like Disney, IB and Warner Bros. And then, of course, before yesterday’s comments he was clearly (very clearly) telling advertisers that he didn’t want or need them.

But he definitely does. Twitter’s attempt to transition itself to a primarily subscription model with Twitter Blue (now X Premium) has gone nowhere, despite new features and new cheaper and more expensive tiers. A new benefit is access to Grok, an XAI product that can use what users call Elon Musk’s sense of humor to answer inquiries. There is no possibility of any needle moving due to this.

It is difficult to see a way out of this. Musk actually met with advertisers at one point to try to get them to return, but due to the lack of ownership of the new site, almost none of them would bother to return at this point, seeing no reason why. Its difficult. Advertisers may be everything to Twitter, but they mean nothing to these corporations in the long run because Twitter has always been a fractional part of their marketing spend, even before this.

In a normal situation, you might see a company drop in value and Musk sell it to someone else for a loss on what he paid for it. But this is not a normal situation, as Musk’s recent comments and overall behavior indicate. It would be naïve to think that he wouldn’t screw the whole thing up out of spite, and try to tell the world that it was the giant megacorps that did it. The only people who will believe him are his beloved Blue Chex, but they may no longer even exist.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,

Source: www.forbes.com