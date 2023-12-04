According to the NYT, Elon Musk once told DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis about his plans to colonize Mars.

But Musk was stunned when Hassabis said AI could destroy their colonies on Mars.

According to The Times, Musk invested in DeepMind after talks with Hassabis.

According to a story in The New York Times published on Sunday, Musk told Hassabis that he hoped humanity could escape the dangers of living on Earth by colonizing Mars.

According to The Times, Musk was talking to Hassabis in 2012 after giving him a tour of SpaceX headquarters.

Hassabis told Musk that the plan would work if artificial intelligence did not travel to Mars. According to Hassabis, adding AI into the mix would also lead to the destruction of the human colony.

Soon after, Musk invested in Hassabis’ AI company with Peter Thiel — so he could learn more about the technology, according to The Times. Google acquired DeepMind in 2014 for $500 million.

Musk has since become a vocal critic of the dangers posed by AI. In March, Musk told a Tesla shareholder during the company’s investor day that he was “a little concerned about the AI ​​stuff.”

Musk then said, “I think it’s something we should be concerned about. We need some kind of regulatory authority or something to oversee AI development and make sure it’s working in the public interest.” Something else must be required.”

Musk also has his own AI startup, xAI, which he announced in July. In November, Musk unveiled xAI’s new chatbot, Grok, which was designed as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to the XAI website, the company’s goal is to advance humanity’s “collective understanding of the universe.”

Representatives for Musk and DeepMind did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by Business Insider outside regular business hours.

