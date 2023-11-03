Elon Musk inadvertently supports Bitcoin ordinals by criticizing NFTs

Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk inadvertently promoted the potential of ordinals during an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Thursday. Expressing his skepticism about non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Musk suggested that digital assets should be stored on-chain to avoid loss. His comments echo the purpose of Bitcoin Ordinals, a protocol started by Casey Rodermer that allows image and text inscriptions directly on the Bitcoin blockchain post-taproot soft fork. Currently, over 38 million ordinals inscriptions exist on Bitcoin’s blockchain.

Rohan Vora, creator of the DeGods and y00ts NFT projects, supported Musk’s approach, labeling Ordinals as an optimal solution to common NFT criticism. Ethereum-native NFT project, OnChainMonkeys, announced plans to migrate to Bitcoin due to the better decentralization and security offered by the Bitcoin Ordinal Protocol.

However, it is important to note that not all NFTs have been subject to Musk’s criticism. For example, Larva Labs moved its CryptoPunks NFTs on-chain in August 2021 for long-term preservation.

Musk’s criticism of NFTs focused on the fact that many are not fully integrated into the blockchain, but are merely URLs to external servers hosting digital assets. This setup creates risk exposure and potential asset loss if the hosting companies disintegrate. He advocated JPEG encoding on the blockchain for better security and digital art protection. His comments have sparked a debate within the NFT community, with some projects storing their assets on the blockchain while others rely on external servers, increasing the risk.

In response to Musk’s comments, Bitcoin enthusiasts promoted the Bitcoin Ordinals protocol, a system that securely mints artwork and media on the Bitcoin blockchain. This approach ensures accessibility of NFTs as long as the Bitcoin network remains operational.

This article was generated with the support of AI and reviewed by an editor. See our terms and conditions for more details.

Source: in.investing.com