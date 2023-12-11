Elon Musk hosts a conversation with Alex Jones after reinstatement of conspiracy theorist to Twitter

Alex Jones was suspended from Twitter in 2018 over his claim that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax – Olivier Douliery/AFP

Elon Musk has hosted a conversation with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and controversial influencer Andrew Tate after Infowars founder Mr Jones restored his Twitter account.

Mr Jones was allowed to return to Twitter after the Tesla billionaire asked his followers to vote on whether to reinstate the account, which has since been rebranded as X.

Mr Jones has been suspended from Twitter since 2018 over his claim that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Mr. Jones claimed that the 2012 school shooting, which killed 20 children and six teachers, was faked and called the victims “crisis actors.”

Twitter blocked the 49-year-old, who founded the US conspiracy website Infowars, after what the site said was his “abusive behaviour”.

Mr Musk brought Mr Jones back after a Twitter poll showed 70 per cent of voters supported reinstatement of the account. Mr Musk said: “The people have spoken and it will happen.”

The decision comes almost a year after the billionaire said he would not allow Mr Jones to return. In November 2022, Mr Musk claimed that he had “no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for profit, politics or fame”.

The unexpected move comes amid a growing boycott of Twitter by advertisers wary of the platform’s change in tone under Mr Musk.

Companies including Disney and Apple have stopped advertising out of fear of what type of content their brands might feature next. Mr Musk has accused advertisers of trying to “blackmail” him and told them: “Go away yourself”. He has tried to portray Twitter as a bastion of freedom of expression.



Mr Jones and Mr Tate, who faces rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, praised Mr Musk’s changes on Twitter during a live-streamed conversation on the platform on Sunday night.

Mr Musk said Twitter planned to “follow the law as much as possible” on freedom of expression and would “try its best not to go beyond the law”.

“If someone says something that is illegal we will take action, if someone says something that is not illegal we are inclined not to take action,” he said.

Mr Musk acknowledged that bringing back Mr Jones would be “economically bad for X”. The social network also brought back Mr. Jones’s website, Infowars.

Mr Jones apologized when asked by Mr Musk about his Sandy Hook comments. Mr Musk said: “Obviously, if someone is denying the killing of children, that’s not good at all.”

Mr Jones said: “I apologize on every show. And I’ll say it again, I apologize that I just made my comment because I’m really just a guy. He claimed that he played “devil’s advocate”.

For many years, Mr. Jones repeated the claim that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and accused the victims of “method acting” and called it “the fakest thing since the three-dollar bill.”

In 2021, he was found liable for defaming the parents of children killed in a mass shooting and in 2022, he acknowledged that the shooting was “100 percent real”.

A conspiracy theorist and online broadcaster has been ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the families of mass shooting victims over his false claims. He later declared bankruptcy.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswami, the Infowars founder, attended the Twitter event along with Mr Musk and Mr Tate. Mr Ramaswamy said he believed there would be “more truth than not” on Mr Jones’ side.

Mr Tate has denied any wrongdoing.

