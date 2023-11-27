Elon Musk heads to Israel to meet top leaders as allegations of anti-Semitism grow against X

Elon Musk, who uses his social media platform

Billionaire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Kfar Azma kibbutz, which was attacked by Hamas militants on October 7. Musk wore a protective vest and, accompanied by a group of security personnel, used his phone to take photos or video. The devastation, according to video released by Netanyahu’s office.

Musk was also scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is now part of a special war cabinet.

Government spokesman Elon Levy declined to say whether Musk was invited or came on his own. X, formerly known as Twitter, did not respond to a request for comment.

Israel’s Communications Minister, Shlomo Karhi, Tweeted Earlier on Monday, his ministry had signed an agreement with Musk’s Starlink satellite internet company.

“As a result of this important agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel, including the Gaza Strip, with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications,” Karhi wrote, without providing further details.

Musk has faced accusations of tolerating anti-Semitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year, and there has been increased scrutiny of content on X since the war between Israel and Hamas began.

Several major brands, including Disney and IBM, decided to stop advertising on the platform following a report by liberal advocacy group Media Matters, which said ads were appearing with pro-Nazi content and that Musk had promoted an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. Had supported.

musk replied on x This month one user accused Jews of hating white people and being indifferent to anti-Semitism, saying, “You have told the real truth.”

Netanyahu last met with Musk in September, when he told the Tesla CEO he hoped he could find a way to scale back anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred within the bounds of the First Amendment.

Source: apnews.com