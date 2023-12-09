Elon Musk Has This 'Real Question' for Bob Iger After Disney Halts Advertising on X-Meta Platform (NASDAQ:META), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Elon Musk Constantly working against, and even more than, boycotting advertisers. walt disney company DIS CEO bob iger, His latest attack against Iger is a question he has been repeating for some time.

What happened: Musk once again points the finger at Iger, asking the Disney CEO why he does advertising Meta Platform Inc. meta social media platform Facebook And Instagram boycotting xin the past Twitter,

“Why does Bob Egger advertise on Meta, but boycott X? That’s the real question,” Musk said.

What’s interesting is that Musk has misspelled Iger’s name several times now, having previously called him “Iger”.

He has called for Disney’s CEO to be “immediately fired” for continuing to advertise on Facebook and Instagram. This comes after a lawsuit was filed alleging that Meta’s social media platform enabled the distribution of child exploitation material on its platform.

Musk said, “He should be fired immediately. Walt Disney is turning in his grave after what Bob did to his company.”

In November, Musk told boycotting advertisers to “go fuck yourself”, and specifically called out Iger. Iger’s decision to continue boycotting X when advertising on Facebook and Instagram may have been partly motivated by this.

It seems that Musk also accepts this. When a user told that Igar and not X are boycotting him Said“Absolutely.”

why it matters: Musk is growing impatient with the advertiser boycott, even claiming it could kill the company.

It is estimated that this boycott could cause X to lose $75 million in revenue. For now,

