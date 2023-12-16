Elon Musk has started a fight with Tesla employees that he is unlikely to win

Downward Angle Icon An icon in the shape of an angle pointing downwards. Elon Musk has started a fight with Swedish Tesla workers he can’t win. Soren Stach/Image Alliance via Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing a strike in Sweden.

The Swedish strike has inspired several sympathy strikes in surrounding countries, including Finland.

The coordinated industrial action is causing headaches for Tesla’s operations in the country.

Elon Musk is at war with a group of Swedish workers.

The billionaire’s EV company, Tesla, is facing strikes across the country.

Industrial action began in late October when the trade union IF Metall announced a walkout in Sweden. Since then, many other unions have joined in solidarity, including labor groups from nearby countries such as Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Swedish workers want to pressure Tesla into a collective agreement, which is common practice in the country.

“Collective agreement coverage is very high in Sweden,” said Lars Calmfors, professor of international economics at Stockholm University. “If you look at the entire economy, about 85% of workers are covered by a collective agreement.”

There is no legal minimum wage in Sweden; instead, the nation relies on collective agreements to keep compensation fair.

Relations between unions and companies in the country are also relatively harmonious.

“There is a strong tradition of cooperation between unions and employers in all Nordic countries. But this culture

Cooperation in Sweden is particularly strong at very low levels

Industrial conflict,” Calmforce said

American companies have to play by Swedish rules

The situation Tesla has found itself in is not unprecedented.

“International corporations often have their own compensation and pension systems that conflict with the systems that exist in Sweden,” Calmfors said.

The American company Toys R Us faced similar industrial action when it refused to grant workers a collective agreement in the 1990s. After a three-month strike, the toy company reached an agreement with the Swedish retail store employee union and essentially conceded defeat.

The coordinated sympathy attacks are already causing headaches for Tesla’s operations in the country.

The Swedish postal service successfully stopped the delivery of new license plates for EVs, while Danish dockworkers refused to unload Tesla vehicles.

Musk publicly criticized the workers, calling the strikes “madness.”

Tesla has a lot to lose

The Swedish Tesla strike is relatively short. The EV company has no factories in the country and employs only 120 people at its service facilities in Sweden.

The market is not particularly important for Tesla, but succumbing to the Swedish attacks could cost the company a high price in terms of reputation damage.

“Tesla has no collective agreements anywhere – at least not voluntary,” Calmfors said. “If they would enter into a collective agreement in Sweden, it would show workers in other countries that this red line is not absolute.

“They fear not the consequences of a collective agreement in Sweden, but that it might provide incentives to unions in other countries.”

But Tesla faces a strong rival in the Nordic nation, Calmfors said.

“Unions are afraid of what the impact of this could be in the future,” he said. “If it is accepted that large companies in Sweden can exist without a collective agreement, I think they fear that this strong social norm will weaken over time.”

Striking workers are partly funded by unions, he said, which provides additional incentive to strike.

“This is a big deal for both Tesla and the Swedish unions,” he said. “But I think the most likely outcome is that Tesla will lose.”

BI contacted Tesla for comment on the attacks but did not immediately receive a response.

WATCH NOW: Insider Inc’s popular videos.

It’s loading…

Source: www.businessinsider.com