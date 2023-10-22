Elon Musk has offered one billion dollars to Wikipedia with one condition.

It is no secret that Elon Musk hates leftist media, as he often criticizes left-liberal media houses. Given the fact that the online encyclopedia has a well-known leftist bias, he has equal disdain for Wikipedia. Earlier he had criticized Wikipedia and its ‘inspired’ editors for manipulating information and distorting facts.

He also seems to be irritated by Wikipedia’s continuous appeal for donations. On October 22, he offered the site $1 billion with one condition. On Twitter, which he now owns, Elon Musk said that he would give Wikipedia a billion dollars if it would change its name to ‘Dikipedia’.

“I’ll give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Wikipedia,” he tweeted. He was tagging one of his previous tweets, in which he had posted the image of a 2022 Wikipedia banner message titled ‘Wikipedia is not for sale’. The banner was used to solicit monetary contributions from users. Elon Musk posted an image of a portion of the banner with a sleeping face emoji.

Musk also offered Wikipedia one billion dollars in exchange for the rest of Wikipedia to add this information to its Wikipedia page.

He further stated that his proposal to rename the site is “in the interest of accuracy”, reflecting what he thinks of Wikipedia.

When journalist Ed Krassenstein asked Wikipedia to accept the proposal, saying that they could return after collecting money, Elon Musk said that the new name would have to remain for at least 1 year.

“Minimum one year. I mean, I’m not stupid,” he replied.

To a user replying with a screenshot of a Wiki page about a parody collection of satirical biographies, “about people who are stupid,” Musk replied that he liked ‘Dikipedia.’

Elon Musk is a business magnate who heads electric car company Tesla, spacecraft maker SpaceX which also operates the Starlink satellite internet service, infrastructure firm Boring and social media site X (formerly Twitter). He is also the co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and PayPal.

Source: www.opindia.com