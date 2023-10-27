Elon Musk gives X employees one year to convert app into finance platform: ‘You won’t need a bank account’

Elon Musk social media platform

“When I say payment, I really mean someone’s entire financial life,” Musk said of his charges at an all-hands meeting Thursday.

The audio of the meeting, which was held to mark the one-year anniversary of Musk’s acquisition of the company, was obtained by tech-focused news site The Verge.

“If there’s money involved, it will be on our platform,” Musk said, “I’m talking, like, you won’t need a bank account.”

Musk attended the meeting virtually from his hometown of Austin, Texas — a move that raised eyebrows as he forced employees back into the office after taking over the firm.

Former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino, whom Musk chose to become CEO of X, was also absent from the company’s San Francisco headquarters.

According to Fortune, she attended the meeting from her office in New York.

Elon Musk walks with one of his sons on pit lane after the 2023 United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 22 in Austin, Texas. AFP via Getty Images

After taking over at Twitter, Musk demanded that remote employees report back to the office.

Some employees adopted the boss’s “hard core” approach and slept on the office floor after working hours during the chaotic days and weeks following the acquisition – during which Musk fired most of the staff and restricted the site’s content moderation. Made extensive changes in policies.

Since buying the site known as Twitter for $44 billion last year, Musk has laid out a vision for X to become an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat, offering instant messaging, social media, mobile payments , adds video conferencing and other features. ,

Musk has given his employees at X a year to convert the site into a payment processing app. AFP via Getty Images

After rebranding Twitter as

To that end, X recently announced that it is launching an early version of video and audio calling for some users.

Musk described a post on the platform instructing users to enable the feature as “an early version of video and audio calling on X.”

The latest functionality comes amid a series of new features and changes to the platform’s core experience under Musk, who acquired the social media company about a year ago.

Musk had acquired the site formerly known as Twitter a year ago on October 26. He is seen at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco shortly after the acquisition.AP

While teasing the feature in August, Musk had said that users would not need a phone number for the features, which will be available on Apple’s iOS, Google’s Android and personal computers.

Musk has his work cut out for him in X, which was already struggling financially when he acquired it in a deal struck on October 27, 2022, and the situation appears more precarious today.

Musk took the company private, so its books are no longer public — but in July, Tesla’s CEO said the company had lost nearly half of its advertising revenue and was facing a large debt load.

“We are still at negative cash flow,” he posted on the site on July 14, “due to a nearly 50% decline in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load.”

Musk acquired Twitter and later rebranded it as X. He said he wanted to turn it into an “everything app”. ZUMAPRESS.com

“We need to reach positive cash flow before we can have the luxury of anything else,” he said.

According to research firm SimilarWeb, global web traffic to Twitter.com was down 14% year-over-year, and traffic to the ads.twitter.com portal for advertisers was down 16.5%.

Performance on mobile was no better, with Apple’s iOS and Android declining 17.8% year-over-year on a combined monthly active users basis.

