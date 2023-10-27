Elon Musk gives X employees one year to change your bank

Elon Musk wants X to be the center of your financial world, handling everything money-related in your life. He expects these features to launch by the end of 2024, telling X employees during an all-hands call Thursday that people will be surprised by “how powerful it is.”

“When I say payments, I really mean someone’s entire financial life,” Musk said, according to obtained audio of the meeting. the verge, “If there is money involved. It will be on our platform. Money or securities or anything. So, it’s not just like sending $20 to my friend. I’m talking, like, you won’t need a bank account.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said the company sees it as a “perfect opportunity” in 2024. “It would blow my mind if we didn’t implement this by the end of next year,” Musk said.

Musk wants to beat PayPal with the PayPal playbook he wrote two decades ago

The company is currently working on locking down money transmission licenses across the US so it can provide financial services. Musk told employees Thursday that he hopes to address other X needs in the “next few months.”

Musk has previously discussed his plans to turn X into a financial hub. He even renamed Twitter after his dot-com-boom-era online bank, X.com, which eventually became part of PayPal. He previously said the platform would offer high-yield money market accounts, debit cards, checking and loan services, with the goal of letting users “send money anywhere in the world instantly and in real time.”

The original plan for X.com is clearly on Musk’s mind. “The X/PayPal product roadmap was actually written by me and David Sachs in July 2000,” Musk said in Thursday’s internal X call. “And for some reason PayPal, once it became eBay, not only did they not implement the rest of the list, but they actually rolled back a bunch of key features, which is crazy. So PayPal is actually a less perfect product than what we came up with 23 years ago in July 2000.

However, Musk faces major challenges to get there. Making people understand why they need such a platform is one. It’s another thing to get them to trust X with their entire financial life.

Source: www.theverge.com