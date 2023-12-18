Elon Musk gets the John Oliver treatment

Screenshot: LastWeekTonight

It’s been a long year. Titan submarine being crushed? That was only six months ago, although considering everything that has happened since then, it feels like it should have been at least two years ago. Elon Musk, in particular, has been in the news constantly and rarely for anything positive. Yes, he finally managed to deliver 10 Cybertrucks, which is great news for Joe Rogan fans, and he cut the prices of most of Tesla’s lineup, but he also made it abundantly clear last year that even though If you like Tesla, you should do this. Don’t give him your money.

Mister Tweet botched Super Bowl tweet

In fact, Musk has been in the news so often that it can be incredibly hard to keep up, especially when it comes to all the racist, anti-Semitic, transphobic, and generally bigoted views he’s been pushing on Twitter. are, reports Vox, a site now worth less than half of what Musk paid for it in 2022. And for some reason, when advertisers decided they didn’t want their ads appearing next to bigoted posts, telling them to go fuck themselves didn’t solve the problem. His behavior on Twitter is reason enough to want nothing to do with Musk, but as John Oliver pointed out on a recent episode of HBO’s Last Week Tonight, the problems with Musk run deeper than that.

Yep, Oliver devoted over 30 minutes of that episode to how much Musk sucks and how dangerous it is for a guy who sucks that much to have so much power and influence. Unfortunately, since we’re talking about Musk, even 30 minutes isn’t enough time to cover every single reason Musk is bad. Until we looked at it, some important things, like widely reported racism in Tesla’s factories and Musk’s long-standing hatred of unions, weren’t covered. However, trust us, this episode is still enough to make it worth 30 minutes (or so) of your time. 15 minutes if you speed it up).

Elon Musk: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

