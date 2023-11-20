Elon Musk faces ire from Democratic lawmakers over controversial anti-Semitic post: 'Outrageous and dangerous', says Jamie Raskin

In the latest controversy to rock the tech world, Elon Musk He is facing a possible backlash from US lawmakers after supporting a controversial anti-Semitic post on his social media platform X.

What happened: According to a Bloomberg report, Democratic senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and jamie raskin (D-MD) responded to Musk’s anti-Semitic post amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I thought it was outrageous and dangerous,” Raskin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And we will be taking action with colleagues this week and writing letters to them, asking them to renounce those comments and clean up their act.” Will say for.” sunday.

“I encourage, in fact, I urge advertisers like IBM, who have done this, to step down from X and send a message to Elon Musk that hate has no place in this powerful megaphone,” Blumenthal said. Made the comments during NBC’s “Meet the Press.” ,

However, Musk has denied the anti-Semitism allegations, dismissing them as “bogus” and stating his desire for “only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for all.”

why it matters: The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing debate about the role and responsibility of social media platforms in monitoring and moderating their content. Musk’s endorsement of the controversial post has raised serious questions about the platform’s content moderation policies and potential implications for its advertising partners.

Due to this controversy, there has also been a demand from some shareholders to suspend Musk as CEO of Tesla. This demand for accountability comes in the backdrop of a Media Matters report which revealed the presence of numerous company advertisements as well as pro-Nazi material on X.

The withdrawal of advertising by major companies like Apple and Disney is a significant blow to the platform’s revenue and reputation. It also sets a precedent for other advertisers, who may be forced to do the same due to public and legislative backlash.

