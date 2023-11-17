Elon Musk faces growing backlash over support for anti-Semitic X post

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of inspired.

Two advertisers, IBM and the European Commission, said they were halting spending on X (formerly known as Twitter), citing reports of rising hate speech, including a report that some ads were Nazi- Appearing next to related content. The White House also issued a statement calling Musk’s comments “unacceptable.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred, which runs counter to our core values ​​as Americans,” a White House spokesperson said Friday.

The blow comes as Musk hired former NBC executive Linda Yaccarino to convince big brands to return to the social media service, a task that now appears to face additional hurdles following Musk’s comments.

Bloomberg News reporter Ayesha Counts recently told CBS News that advertising on X fell 60% in September and revenue sank. In July, Musk said that the company’s advertising revenue had declined by 50%, while also noting its heavy debt load.

According to SimilarWeb, global web traffic to the site fell 14% in September. The market research firm said in a recent report that total traffic on Has gone.

Musk’s move to support anti-Semitic views linked to white supremacists has also upset shareholders of the electric car maker Tesla he started. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told CBS MoneyWatch that Tesla investors are “disappointed and disappointed” by this latest controversy.

“It was a dark day for Musk and Tesla with this X post heard ’round the world,” Ives said in an email. ,[L]Longtime shareholders are asking what’s next? “We don’t see any change in Musk leadership, but it’s a black look that many won’t forget.”

Yaccarino tried to downplay the fallout from Musk’s comments on Thursday, saying in a post on – This is ugly and wrong. Full stop.”

X’s approach has always been clear that discrimination should be stopped by everyone – I think it is something we can agree and everyone should agree. When it comes to this platform – X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and… – Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) 16 November 2023

Nevertheless, Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskowitz wrote on threads that Yaccarino should ask Musk to step down from X. “She faces her biggest test yet as she decides whether to fire her anti-Semitic CTO or risk losing even more advertisers,” he wrote, referring to Musk. ” Role as Chief Technology Officer at X.

Musk’s “real truth”

Musk, the world’s richest man, responded Thursday by expressing support for an anti-Semitic post on the platform and calling it “the real truth.”

The original

Musk responded, “You told the real truth” while also criticizing the Anti-Defamation League, an advocacy group that works to combat hate against Jewish people. Musk tweeted, “The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West despite the fact that the majority of the West supports the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, in accordance with their principles, criticize minority groups. Who are the primary threat to them.”

The original Among those supporting was convicted murderer Robert Bowers, who vented anger against Jews online before killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

Additionally, rising tensions over the Israel–Hamas war have led to conflict on American college campuses over alleged anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim incidents. Data released by the ADL showed a significant increase in anti-Semitic incidents across the US since the conflict began.

Report of advertisements next to Nazi material

Media Matters said in a report this week that big advertisers including IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity have had their ads appear next to Nazi-themed content on X. In response to the report, IBM said it was suspending advertising on the platform.

Meanwhile, Musk criticized Media Matters on Twitter. “Media Matters is an evil organization,” he wrote Thursday night.

The European Commission said Friday it was blocking advertising on X as well as all other social media networks, pointing to a recent “alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech,” though it said the decision was specific. It was not formally about his presence on X.

A spokesperson said, “This is about advertising campaigns – for these, we constantly assess and evaluate the media environment for our campaigns in light of our communication objectives.”

