Elon Musk curses advertisers who left X due to anti-Semitic content

Elon Musk is angry at the idea that he is anti-Semitic and says advertisers who have left X should not advertise on X – and should not think they can blackmail them

Billionaire Elon Musk told advertisers who fled his social media platform X because of anti-Semitic content to “go fuck yourselves” in a fiery interview on Wednesday, November 29.

There was a moment of remorse after his profane remarks in an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Musk repeatedly said he regretted publishing a tweet on November 15 that agreed with the anti-Semitic post.

Musk has been facing criticism since November 15 when he agreed with a user who falsely claimed that Jewish people were spreading hatred against white people. Musk said in his post that the user who referenced the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory was speaking the “real truth.”

On Wednesday, Musk said he had “handed a loaded gun” to critics, describing his post as possibly the worst in a history of messaging that includes many “stupid” posts.

The Tesla CEO expressed outrage at the idea that he is anti-Semitic and said that advertisers who had left X, formerly known as Twitter, should not advertise on X — and not Must think they can blackmail them.

“Go fuck yourself,” he said.

Asked if it was obvious, he added “Hey Bob”, an apparent reference to Walt Disney chief executive Robert Iger, who took out ads on the X. Iger spoke earlier in the program.

Pointing to Tesla’s electric cars and SpaceX rockets, Musk said that those who don’t like them should consider his company’s products based on their quality. “I will definitely not be careless,” he said.

Musk’s comments came the same day US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that the rise in anti-Semitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas war has reached a crisis point, saying it could threaten the safety of Jews around the world. And Israel’s future is at risk. “For us, the Jewish people, the rise in anti-Semitism is a crisis. “A five-hour fire that must be put out,” Schumer said in an emotional 40-minute Senate speech.

The “Great Replacement” theory falsely claims that Jewish people and leftists are engineering the ethnic and cultural replacement of the white population with non-white immigrants that will lead to “white genocide.”

Musk’s post was condemned by the White House, calling it “disgusting propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred.”

Following the post, major US companies including Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and NBCUniversal parent Comcast suspended their advertising on X. A report by the liberal watchdog group Media Matters outed the advertiser, saying it found ads next to posts supporting Nazism. The platform filed a defamation suit against Media Matters last week.

In the wake of condemnation, Musk traveled to Israel and visited the site of a Hamas attack in the country on October 7. On Monday, he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a live-streamed conversation on Twitter.

Musk said Wednesday that the trip was planned before his message and was “independent” of the issue.

In Israel, Musk said he is against anti-Semitism and anything that “promotes hatred and conflict” and said Ax will not promote hate speech.

“The fact that you have come here shows your commitment to trying to secure a better future,” Netanyahu told Musk during the conversation.

Musk’s wide-ranging interview included discussions ranging from freedom of speech to the environment and US presidential politics. Musk said he thought he would not vote to re-elect President Joe Biden, but did not say he would vote for his potential opponent, Donald Trump. – Rappler.com

Source: www.rappler.com