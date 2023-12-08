Elon Musk Criticizes 'Real Stand Up Guy' Bob Iger, Says Disney CEO Should 'Be Fired Immediately' - Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The fight continues between the CEOs of two corporate giants. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk calling once again walt disney company DIS CEO bob iger To suspend advertising on social media platform Twitter, now known as X.

Here’s the latest in the tense battle.

What happened: Disney was one of several companies that suspended or stopped advertising on Musk’s X.

The decision was taken following an anti-Semitic post by Musk, which was later increased in visibility on the platform.

Musk criticized Disney’s decision.

Musk tweeted, “Bob Iger thinks it’s cool to advertise next to child abuse material. Real stand up guy.”

The Tesla CEO was referring to a report about a recent lawsuit: The state of New Mexico is suing meta platform Meta alleged that sexually explicit content on Facebook and Instagram enables interactions with sexual predators.

musk express reaction To another Twitter user ,[Iger] “Should be fired immediately.”

One Twitter user highlighted that Disney is still running ads for its Disneyland and Disney World theme parks on Facebook despite the civil lawsuit and allegations. post inspired feedback Musk said it was crazy to have to file a lawsuit to stop “crazy behavior.”

“Walt Disney is turning in his grave because of what Bob has done to his company,” Musk said, reiterating a statement he made during a recent interview. Sandy Munroe.

why is it important: Musk recently apologized for controversial anti-Semitic posts on Twitter, but fought back against companies that have suspended advertising on the platform.

“I don’t want them to advertise,” Musk said, speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit. “If anyone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go fuck yourself. Go. Nonsense. yourself. is that clear?”

Musk called Iger, Who said earlier on the same program: “Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience, I feel the same way.”

The fight between Disney and Musk could cause the media company to lose streaming subscribers. As previously shared by Benzinga, “Cancel Disney Plus” and “Cancel Hulu” were trending on social media following Musk’s comments.

Musk predicted that Disney could see a “meaningful decline” in the future.

As the fight between Musk and Iger escalates, it could become a distraction for Disney, Tesla and Twitter. Musk has also warned that lower advertising revenue could harm Twitter’s future health. His latest comments could scare away more companies or prolong the suspension.

Iger faces an active battle and concerns have grown over succession planning. The CEO was brought back to Disney in November 2022 after a short tenure. He notably led the company in the title role from 2015 to 2020.

Musk’s comments also point to an apparent contradiction between advertisers who actively pulled spend from Twitter but not from Meta, despite the allegations.

Given recent allegations that companies on the Meta platform may begin pulling advertising, investors should be aware of and keep an eye on it.

DIS Price Action: Disney shares trade at $92.99 compared to a 52-week trading range of $78.73 to $118.18.

