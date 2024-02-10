Elon Musk criticizes President Biden for Congress potentially rejecting Ukraine spending: ‘Time to shut down the meat grinder’

tech billionaire Elon Musk The President responded by calling for an end to US economic support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia Joe Biden’s Criticism of Congress for possibly rejecting the Ukraine spending resolution.

What happened: In response to the former US diplomat, mike benz“It’s time to shut down the meat grinder,” Musk said.

“This should have happened a year ago,” he said.

Earlier, President Biden met the German Chancellor Olaf ScholzThe Russia-Ukraine war was also prominent among the issues discussed between the two.

Biden steps up pressure on Republicans to support his Ukraine spending proposal.

“The failure of the United States Congress not to support Ukraine, if it occurs, is close to criminal negligence. It is outrageous.”

President Biden’s proposed $250 million aid package for Ukraine hit a wall amid disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over border control.

The Republican-led House is demanding stricter border controls to regulate the flow of immigrants, as a prerequisite to considering the Ukraine aid package.

While President Biden has emphasized that failure to support Ukraine “endangers the security of America and the free world,” Chairman mike johnson (R-La.) said the border is a “top priority.”

why it matters: Musk has in the past expressed dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s retaliatory offensive against Russia to liberate Russian-occupied territories.

“So much death for so little,” he told the venture capitalist. david sax In a post on X.

He has also been criticized for not allowing the use of Starlink satellites in an area near Crimea.

“We’re not actually allowed to turn on connectivity to a sanctioned country without government approval, which we didn’t have,” Musk said at the time.

“They were asking us to take part in a major operation of war.”

It’s worth noting that Starlink satellites are operational in Ukraine – at one point, Musk’s internet satellites were providing connectivity to 150,000 users per day.

Photo: Musk: Daniel Oberhaus via Flickr; Biden: David Linneman via the White House

Source: www.benzinga.com