Elon Musk criticizes NFTs but ends debate on Bitcoin ordinals matter

While publicly mocking non-fungible tokens (NFTs) during a podcast, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk inadvertently shed light on the matter of Bitcoin ordinals, also known as Bitcoin NFTs.

“The funny thing is, the NFT isn’t even on the blockchain — it’s just a URL to the JPEG,” Musk said in an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience released Oct. 31.

Musk said NFT projects should encode at least JPEGs on-chain:

“You should at least encode the JPEG into the blockchain. If the company that holds the image goes out of business, you won’t have the image anymore.”

On social media, Bitcoiners argued that Musk’s comments actually summarized the use case for Bitcoin ordinals. The Bitcoin version of the NFT was launched by developer Casey Rodermer in January, made possible by a Taproot soft fork in November 2021.

Cryptocurrency analyst Will Clemente was among those who praised Musk’s comments, saying that the ordinals of 38 million and counting are inscriptions that will always exist on Bitcoin’s blockchain.

,@Elon Musk You’ve just presented the case for Bitcoin Ordinals – image/text inscriptions directly on the most secure open source monetary network on the planet. There are currently 38 million of these inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain. pic.twitter.com/WASj1qpkz8 – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) 1 November 2023

“That’s why the ordinals will keep increasing,” Said Rohun “Frank” Vora, creator of NFT projects degods and y00ts. “This is the most elegant solution to one of the most universal criticisms of NFTs.”

The Ordinals developer known as “Leonidas” liked Musk’s comments so much that he pinned the 19-second video to block 814,773 in Bitcoin’s blockchain:

Elon Musk’s video is imprinted on Bitcoin’s blockchain via the Ordinals protocol. Source: Ord.io

Musk’s criticisms towards NFTs are not new. In December 2021, he mocked NFTs as a sign of mental illness in a meme depicting a patient lying on a therapist’s couch.

However, Musk’s comments do not hold true for all NFT projects on Ethereum.

For example, Larva Labs moved its CryptoPunks NFTs to on-chain in August 2021 after previously being off-chain for four years.

“Storing them on-chain in this way will further strengthen the long-term survival of CryptoPunks images and features, and ensure that they can only be fully accessed by anyone with an Ethereum client,” Larva Labs said in the statement. Can be reached.”

,@Elon Musk It is true that providing only an http link to one’s domain by NFT is foolish. However, with rare exceptions, it is foolish to even insist on placing NFT content on chain, IPFS links, content backed by the owner of an NFT, are the natural solution. – Arthur B (@ArthurB) 1 November 2023

Connected: Are NFT markets in danger or ready for a resurgence?

MetaGood, the team behind Ethereum-native OnChainMonkeys, announced in September that it would be moving its NFTs to Bitcoin.

Although the company’s CEO Danny Yang did not directly address the JPEG dilemma, he did explain that NFTs will “win over Bitcoin” because it is a more secure network to work on:

“The Bitcoin Ordinal Protocol is better designed for decentralization and security than the Ethereum NFT protocol. “High-value NFTs will win over Bitcoin.”

However, Ethereum still accounts for 84% of all NFT trading volume, according to CoinGecko, sourcing data for June. Bitcoin and ImmutableX came in second and third place with market shares of 11% and 2.5% respectively.

Source: cointelegraph.com