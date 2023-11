With the decline in NFT hype that began last year, it’s not hard to find major criticism of blockchain tokens that represent ownership in unique items like artwork. Now Elon Musk has also joined the fray and Bitcoin fans are thrilled about it.

during his latest appearance On the popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Musk, the owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, put forward the idea that many NFTs are not stored completely on-chain. Instead, some ultimately point to artwork hosted on external servers, potentially putting them at risk.

“The funny thing is that the NFT isn’t even on the blockchain — it’s just a URL to a JPEG,” Musk said. “You should at least encode the JPEG into the blockchain. If the company that holds the image goes out of business, you won’t have the image anymore.”

Musk is not wrong that this is a notable problem for NFTs. This was a common criticism in the early days of the NFT boom, when Bored Ape and CryptoPunks avatars were selling for seven-figure sums in 2021 — and especially when Mike “Beeple” Winkelman sold the tokenized digital coin for $69 million at a Christie’s auction. Sold art. March 2021.

We saw a prime example of this late last year when crypto exchange FTX collapsed. FTX had launched its own NFT marketplace and worked with brands like music festivals Coachella and Tomorrowland to launch NFT collectibles, but many of them stopped functioning properly after FTX’s servers went offline. done. Separately, there are decentralized storage platforms that let NFT owners “backup” their artwork in the event of a disaster.

But Musk’s claim is not true in all cases. Some projects on Ethereum – the leading blockchain network for NFTs – store their artwork on chain, including pixel projects like CryptoPunks and Moonbirds. And for example, generative art platform Art Blocks keeps its artists’ algorithms on-chain so that the resulting artwork can be replicated from output.

Musk’s statement also reflects a popular misconception about NFTs. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are not artwork or related objects.

Rather, an NFT acts like a receipt or proof of ownership attached to something, whether it’s a digital artwork, an interactive video game item, or even a physical wristwatch. In some cases, the artwork even resides on a decentralized blockchain network, and is thus immutable and censorship-resistant. In other cases, the artwork is not on-chain – or the NFT instead represents ownership of a real-world object.

What about Bitcoin?

But there is a major NFT-like ecosystem in which all artworks and media are actually completely on-chain – and it exists on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s Ordinals protocol lets users “write” artwork and other media onto the blockchain. This process is different from Ethereum and other blockchains that rely on smart contracts or code that enable autonomous decentralized apps (dApps) and tokenized assets through NFTs.

With ordinals, artwork or media is pegged to a single Satoshi – or the smallest unit of Bitcoin, i.e. 1/100,000,000 of a full BTC – and given a unique inscription number. The ordinals model ensures that assets are permanently imprinted on the blockchain, and as long as the Bitcoin network remains active, so will assets like NFTs.

Bitcoin supporters and Ordinals proponents seized on Musk’s comments, suggesting it proved why Ordinals is better than traditional NFTs on Ethereum and other chains.

,@Elon Musk You’ve just presented the case for Bitcoin Ordinals – image/text inscriptions directly on the most secure open source monetary network on the planet. There are currently 38 million of these inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain. pic.twitter.com/WASj1qpkz8 – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) 1 November 2023

“You’ve just presented the case for Bitcoin ordinals—image/text inscriptions directly on the most secure open-source monetary network on the planet,” Will Clemente tweeted, co-founder of Reflexivity Research. “There are currently 38 million of these inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain.”

“That’s why ordinals will keep increasing. It’s the most elegant solution to one of the most universal criticisms of NFTs,” Rohan “Frank” Vora tweetedCreator of Prominent Profile Picture (PFP) project dgods and y00ts, who has built projects across chains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

“That’s why I’ve generally said that ordinals are good too,” Dogecoin co-creator Billy Marcus tweeted, after confirming Musk’s statements about how NFTs often point to external assets. Musk has been a long-time supporter of Dogecoin.

And one person—pseudonymous Leonidas, a major Ordinals influencer and supporter—even Musk Video Clip Marked on BitcoinOnly to emphasize the widespread community reaction in favor of fully on-chain ordinals.

“Stay tuned to see this appear in Elon’s timeline and as he learns how to store Bitcoin NFTs (ordinals) completely on-chain forever,” Leonidas wrote.

