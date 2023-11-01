Elon Musk criticizes George Soros for ‘destroying the fabric of civilization’

By Harriet Alexander for DailyMail.com 01:20 01 Nov 2023, updated 03:29 01 Nov 2023

Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that George Soros ‘hates humanity’ because he supports policies that ‘destroy the fabric of civilization.’

Musk, 52, appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast as the pair discussed a variety of issues for two hours while sipping whiskey and smoking cigars.

The X CEO said he bought Twitter a year ago because he thought it was ‘having a corrosive effect on civilization’, and spreading the ‘woke mind virus’ at an alarming pace, and he condemned COVID restrictions Claiming that people placed on ventilators had died. From the ventilator, not from the virus.

Jodi – Rogan in blonde wig and Puerto Rico shirt for Halloween; Musk – wearing a silk scarf around his neck – even went out to the parking lot to shoot an arrow at Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck.

Musk bet Rogan $1 that the arrows would not pierce the sides of the truck. Musk won.

Musk reiterated his long-standing criticism of George Soros, the 93-year-old billionaire financier who has supported progressive causes for decades and angered Musk by dumping his Tesla stock in May.

Elon Musk appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast on Tuesday smoking a cigar and drinking what appeared to be whiskey.

Born in Budapest, Soros survived the Nazi occupation of Hungary and moved first to Britain, then to the United States, where he began his highly influential philanthropy.

“I believe he is a top contributor to the Democratic Party,” Musk told Rogan. ‘The second was Sam Bankman-Fried.

‘And Soros, he had a very difficult upbringing.

‘In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity. that’s my opinion.’

Musk said he was deeply opposed to Soros’s work supporting progressive district attorneys who pursued policies he considered soft on crime.

“He’s doing things that are destroying the fabric of civilization – electing DAs who refuse to prosecute crime,” Musk said.

‘This is part of the problem in San Francisco, LA and many other cities.

‘So why would you do it?’

Rogan asked: ‘Is it humanity, or just the United States?’

Musk said it is worldwide.

Musk said, ‘He is taking things forward in other countries as well.’

92-year-old George Soros has angered Elon Musk with his progressive policies

Musk told Rogan he thought Soros was ‘fundamentally a little old at this point’ – In June, Soros handed control of the Open Society Foundations and his $25 billion empire to his 37-year-old son Alex.

The foundation grants approximately $1.5 billion per year to groups that support human rights and help build democracies around the world. Alex Soros stated that he intended to broaden the foundation’s priorities to include voting and abortion rights as well as gender equality.

Musk said the elder Soros was ‘very smart’ in using his money to achieve his goals.

‘He’s very good at arbitrage – famously he shorted the British pound,’ Musk said. ‘I think that’s how he made his first money.

Arbitrage is determining a value for money that other people do not see.

‘And one thing they noticed is that the value for money in local breeds is much higher than national breeds.

‘The lowest value for money is the presidential race. Then the next lowest value for the money is the Senate races, then Congress.

‘And when you go to city and state district attorneys the value for money is very good.’

Musk said Soros found he could help push approved policies through local officials.

“Soros realized you don’t really need to change the laws,” Musk said.

‘You just need to change how they are implemented.

‘If no one chooses to enforce the laws, or the laws are enforced differently, that’s like changing the laws.’

Musk previously compared Soros to X-Men supervillain Magneto – a character who manipulates the world and thinks mutants should be in charge instead of humans.

He made the comment on Twitter in May after it was announced that Soros’ investment fund had sold all of its Tesla stock.

Elon Musk was interviewed on CNBC and was asked about his comments about George Soros, giving a strange answer George Soros is a Hungarian-born billionaire, head of the Open Society Foundations and a Holocaust survivor. Are. His foundation supports progressive politicians

Musk responded to Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, saying that the South African-born billionaire was not anti-Semitic, but that his comments were dangerous.

‘He is arguably the most influential person on the planet who essentially controls our public sphere. “When he repeats conspiracy theories, it emboldens extremists,” Greenblatt said.

Musk responded: ‘In fairness, I have to admit that Joel has a good point and I will try to be more considerate in the future.’

He later corrected the tweet to ‘Jonathan’.

Musk added: ‘At the very least, it can be said that the comic book analogies are obviously incomplete.

‘Just because George Soros can bend metal using his mind doesn’t mean he’s Magneto!!

‘Anyway, my real concern with Soros is that he has funded a lot of politicians and DAs who are also soft on violent crime, which has caused a lot of damage to many cities.

‘Also, while I am in favor of expanding legal immigration, we must have some vetting of people coming in, so that we do not allow dangerous criminals to prey on innocent Americans.’

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Musk’s tweet resulted in a flood of conspiracy theories and the hashtag ‘The Jews’ trending on the platform.

Musk on Tuesday discussed the purchase of Twitter, now renamed X.

Musk spent two hours talking to Rogan on his show

Since purchasing the company for $44 billion, Musk has seen its value drop to $19 billion.

They laid off more than 6,000 people – about 80 percent of the workforce – in an action that angered many users.

They have dismantled content moderation, restored the accounts of previously banned extremists, and allowed users to purchase account verification, helping them profit from viral – but often inaccurate – posts.

Musk has instead promoted Community Notes as a tool to combat misinformation, with X users policing the platform.

Musk said that he bought this platform because he wanted to save ‘civilization’.

“It sounds dramatic but I’m worried it’s having a detrimental effect on civilization,” he told Rogan.

‘Just being a bad influence.’

He said part of the problem was that the company was based in highly liberal San Francisco, and the city’s flawed policies had ‘infected’ employees.

“I think part of it is where it’s located — which is downtown San Francisco,” he said.

‘Although I think San Francisco is a beautiful city and we should work really hard to right the ship of San Francisco.

‘But if you hang out in downtown San Francisco, right near X headquarters, it’s the zombie apocalypse. It’s really hard.’

He asked Rogan if he had been there recently: Rogan said he had not.

‘This is crazy,’ Musk added. ‘You can’t believe it until you go there.

‘And you have to say: what philosophy led to that result.

‘And that vision is what was being brought down to earth through the pipe.

‘So – a philosophy that would generally be quite specific, and quite restrained, so the scope of the outcome was limited, was effectively delivered as an information weapon.

‘The information technology weapon is essentially to propagate a brain virus on Earth.

‘And if you walk the streets of downtown San Francisco the brain virus is very evident.

‘This is the end of civilization.’

Musk has been vocal in his condemnation of progressive politicians in San Francisco and has called for the most liberal, Dean Preston, to be sent to jail.

Preston, a member of the Democratic Socialists, has since closed his X account.

Musk is expected to attend a global summit on artificial intelligence in Britain this week, according to a government official.

The UK is bringing together representatives of AI companies, political leaders and experts on 1-2 November to discuss what some people think are the risks posed by AI, with the aim of creating a consensus on its safe development. International consensus has to be created.

According to the agenda, about 100 participants will discuss topics including the unpredictable progress of AI and the possibility of humans losing control over it.

While several world leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are scheduled to attend the summit, the full guest list has not been made public.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted, ‘In conversation with @elonmusk after the AI ​​Security Summit on Thursday night @X.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk