Elon Musk criticizes fellow billionaire George Soros, saying: ‘In my opinion, he fundamentally hates humanity’ and comparing him to an X-Men supervillain

in an interview on halloween “The Joe Rogan Experience” Podcast, Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk made headlines with his sharp criticism of prominent investor and Democratic mega-donor George Soros. Musk didn’t hold back, saying, “In my opinion, he basically hates humanity.” This is not the first time Musk has taken a dig at Soros, having previously compared him to X-Men comic book supervillain Magneto.

Musk highlighted the strategic nature of Soros’ investments in various political sectors, and acknowledged the significant impact it has had on policy-making. “He’s doing things that are destroying the fabric of civilization,” Musk said. He criticized Soros’ support for district attorney candidates who are liberal on crime, suggesting that it contributes to law enforcement issues in cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles. “Procurement [district attorneys] Elected who refused to prosecute crime, that’s part of the problem in San Francisco and LA and other cities. So why would you do that?”

Don’t miss:

Musk’s primary complaint stems from Soros’ financial support of progressive, soft-on-crime district attorneys in various cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles. Musk argued that this financial aid contributes to crime and law enforcement issues in these areas, saying, “It’s part of the problem in San Francisco and L.A. and other cities.”

One of Musk’s most interesting points in the interview was his theory about why Soros prefers to focus on local races rather than national campaigns. According to Musk, Soros realized that changing the way laws are enforced could be more effective than changing the laws themselves. “The lowest value for the money is the presidential race,” he said. “Then the next lowest value for the money is the Senate race, then Congress. But once you get the city and state district attorneys selected, the value [is] Very good.” He pointed to Soros’s strategic insight: “Soros realized that you don’t really need to change the laws. You just need to change the way you implement them.”

Trending: Get equity and front row seats to your favorite startups and small businesses – for as little as $100.

However, the criticism of Musk didn’t stop at Soros. He also discussed his controversial decision to acquire Twitter, which he rebranded as “X”, for $44 billion last year. Musk expressed concern about the platform’s impact on society, saying it has a “corrosive effect”. He argued that Twitter was “fundamentally controlled by the far left” and served as an “information weapon” for radical progressives, suppressing other viewpoints.

Musk’s ownership of X marked significant changes, including requiring users to pay for premium features and loosening content moderation standards. These moves have drawn intense scrutiny and fueled the ongoing debate about the impact of social media on public discourse. Elon Musk’s outspoken opinions and actions, whether about individuals like Soros or tech giants like Twitter, remain the subject of public interest and debate, drawing widespread attention to the role of influential figures in shaping the digital and political landscape. Reflect the discussion.

Soros and Musk are both notable figures in the electric vehicle industry. Soros has invested in Rivian Automotive Inc., a rival to Musk’s Tesla. In its first quarter on the public market, Soros immediately took a major stake, buying 19.8 million shares and making Rivian his largest holding. Even after selling more than 15 million shares since that time, Soros’ remaining Rivian stake is still worth about $69.8 million as of August 2023. This investment highlights the opportunity for anyone to invest in startups and innovative companies that have the potential to reshape industries.

Read further:

Source: www.benzinga.com