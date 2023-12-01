Elon Musk: Controversial post was 'silly', I'm actually a philosopher

Elon Musk said Thursday that a post he made on [he has] ever done on stage.” However, he rejected the notion that his recent trip to Israel was a kind of “apology trip.” Wore a dog tag necklace representing the plight of the hostages.

The comments came during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, a New York Times technology journalist and Musk’s longtime friend. Sorkin pressed the businessman on the alleged anti-Semitic content of the post, promoted by Musk, which accused “Jewish communities” of “fostering the exact kind of dialectical hatred against white people” that he claims. People want people to stop using it against them.

Because, the user was suggesting, he believes that Jews are partly responsible for the recent rise in anti-Semitism, he is not deeply interested in “giving small talk – now that Western There is a disturbing realization about the Jewish population that the multitude of minorities who [they] They don’t like supporting floods in their country at all.

Musk replied, “You are absolutely right.” Elon Musk (left, seated) meets with President Isaac Herzog and families of hostages in Gaza during his visit to Israel this week. (Credit: Haim Zack/GPO)

Musk defended the intention behind his post, saying it was not anti-Semitic

In the interview Thursday, Musk condemned anti-Semitism, and said that “if anything,” he is a “philosopher.” However, he defended his intention to support the controversial post, explaining that in his view, “the Jewish people have been persecuted for thousands of years,” and “therefore, there is a natural affinity for persecuted groups.”

That natural affinity, Musk said, has funded organizations that essentially promote any persecuted group, or any group with the perception of persecution, including mass demonstrations for Hamas in every major city. Also included are radical Islamic groups represented in. In the west. Well,” Musk continued, “many of those organizations receive funding from prominent people in the Jewish community.”

He reiterated, “What I mean to say is that it is foolish to give money to organizations that support groups that seek your destruction.” Turning to the audience, Musk said, “Let’s say you fund a group and that group supports Hamas, which wants you dead. Maybe, you shouldn’t fund them, right?” The billionaire raised his hands and shrugged dramatically to the crowd, receiving a round of applause in return.

Musk to advertisers boycotting X: “Go yourself.”

Despite acknowledging his folly, Musk rejected the notion that his recent visit to Israel was, as Sorkin said, “part of a[n] The apology tour was intended to “rehabilitate Musk’s image and reassure advertisers that the X brand was not toxic as a result of their association with him.” Musk said, “I hope they stop.” Do it.”

“You don’t want them to advertise?” Sorkin asked. “what do you mean?”

Musk said, “If someone tries to blackmail me through advertising, will they blackmail me with money?” Go yourself.”

Sorkin asked Musk if this meant X should move away from an advertising-based business model. “If you believe this is a part of your business where you would be grateful to have people who have this perspective, what do you do?”

“What this advertising boycott is going to do,” Musk responded, dismissing the idea that there is any meaningful alternative, “is kill the company.” And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company.

The CEO talked about his other businesses. The interview lasted for one and a half hours.

