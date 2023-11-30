Elon Musk claims advertisers are trying to ‘blackmail’ him, ‘go yourself’

In recent weeks, Musk has promoted and sometimes verbally supported what the White House has called “anti-Semitism and racist hatred” on X, formerly Twitter, the social media platform he owns and serves as CTO. Runs in.

Those posts caused major advertisers including Disney, Apple and many others to suspend campaigns there.

Musk joked about an advertiser boycott at the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday. He told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin, “If anyone tries to blackmail me with an ad, go ahead yourself.”

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk reacts during a conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Kirsty Wigglesworth | reuters

He also said that his and X’s fans would boycott those advertisers. He specifically targeted Disney.

“The whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in detail,” Musk threatened.

He also told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin, “I have no problem with hating. Get over the hating.”

He called those tweets, “one of, if not the, stupidest thing I’ve ever done on stage.”

“I’m sorry about that tweet or post,” he said. He continued, “I tried my best to clarify in six ways on Sunday, but you know at least I think over time it will become clear that in fact, far from being anti-Semitic, I actually I am a philosopher.”

Her inflammatory posts on the social media platform have led to major advertisers including Disney, Apple and many others suspending campaigns there and some famous users, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, being shunned from the platform.

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has denied that he is anti-Semitic, and said that on X, “explicit calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. ”

He also traveled to Israel this week, where he met and spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. When Netanyahu said he wanted to “deradicalize” and “reconstruct” Gaza, Musk offered to help. Musk told Sorkin on stage that his trip to Israel was planned before his tweet, and was not part of an “apology trip.” Earlier, Musk had said he wanted to bring SpaceX satellite communications service to Israel and humanitarian organizations in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UAW launched a campaign aimed at Tesla and 12 other automakers in the US. Sorkin asked Musk what this means for his EV business.

Musk supported negative general views about unions, saying that they create an environment of “bosses and farmers” in companies, and “naturally try to create negativity”, pitting workers against management. .

“A lot of people have come to Tesla, from working on the line to senior management, and there are no masters and farmers – everyone eats at the same table,” he said.

He also said, “If Tesla becomes unionized, it will be because we deserve it and we failed in some way.”

At one point, Sorkin asked, “Do you feel like anyone has any influence on you?”

Musk responded, “If we make bad products that people don’t want to use, users will vote with their resources and use something else. My companies are overseen by regulators. SpaceX, Starlink, Tesla – “The supervision is done cumulatively…a few hundred regulators because we are in 55 countries.”

Later, he noted that he complied with almost all regulations imposed on his companies, but “occasionally” he disagreed with a regulation and objected to it and disobeyed it. “I’m incredibly following the rules,” he claimed.

Sorkin asked, “What do you think about the impact the Chinese have had on you?” There, Tesla’s factories and the company’s reliance on Chinese consumers for a percentage of its sales were pointed out. Sorkin said, “Is it hypocritical for you to do business in China or other countries as it relates to X and other things that don’t follow this free speech path that you’ve taken?”

The CEO responded, “The best the platform can do is comply with the laws of any country. Do you think we can do more than that?”

He later said he believed Chinese electric car companies are extremely competitive, and said that many believed the world’s top ten EV companies would be Tesla and nine Chinese manufacturers.

On OpenAI and its recent boardroom conflicts, Musk said he has talked to a lot of people, but doesn’t know what led to the recent firing and rehiring of CEO Sam Altman. He also said he personally has “mixed feelings” about Altman, indicating that he feels the OpenAI CEO has too much power. “The circle of power can corrupt.”

When it was founded, OpenAI’s original board included both Altman and Musk, but Musk left in 2018 after the company poached a star engineer to run autopilot software engineering at Tesla.

Musk also said he is concerned about the threat AI poses to humanity and that he is “having trouble sleeping at night” because of it.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

