Elon Musk has condemned “insane” strikes focused on Tesla workshops in Sweden as workers target the US electric car maker in a strike demanding collective bargaining rights.

In what has been characterized as the biggest fight in decades to protect Sweden’s union model from global labor practices, the powerful trade union IF Metall has been leading a strike at eight Tesla workplaces in Sweden for five weeks.

It is the first time workers at the US carmaker have gone on strike and on Thursday Musk, the tech billionaire and Tesla chief executive, made his feelings clear, writing on Twitter: “This is madness.”

He was responding to a social media post about secondary, or sympathetic, attacks by Swedish postal services that are blocking license plates from reaching new Tesla cars.

IF Metal, which has more than 300,000 members in the Swedish industry, said it would “keep going”. [with the strikes] As long as necessary”. It said it took action after Tesla refused to sign a collective agreement with its members.

Collective agreements, which cover conditions including pay, pensions, working hours and holidays and mean that, in theory, unions and employers regulate the labor market rather than the state, form the cornerstone of Sweden’s labor market model. Are seen as.

Although union membership in Sweden has declined in recent decades, many workers still belong to unions and about nine out of 10 workers have a collective arrangement.

The Tesla strike has attracted secondary action from eight other unions and threatens to spread to neighboring Norway, where the country’s largest private sector union, Felsforbundet (United Federation of Trade Unions), said it would take sympathetic action. Ready for.

IF Metal president Marie Nilsson said the strike was not only a fight for Tesla workers, but also to protect the Swedish union model. “If we allow companies like Tesla to operate without a collective agreement, it will open it up to other international companies and other types of industries,” she said. “It may take a long time,” he said. “We will keep going as long as we need to.”

The strike has been supported by transport and port workers, who have refused to load or unload Tesla cars in all Swedish ports; Electricians who have refused to perform service or repairs in Tesla’s workshops; And charging stations and painters, which won’t work on Tesla cars. Other sympathy strikes include service and communications workers who have stopped delivering mail and shipments to Tesla.

“We are well prepared for a long-term conflict,” said IF Metal spokesman Jesper Pettersson. ,Sadly, we have no ongoing negotiations with Tesla Sweden at this time, but as always, we are available to discuss further as soon as possible.

It appears this action is affecting businesses beyond Tesla. Shortly after the Tesla strike began, Swedish global payments firm Klarna signed a collective agreement, averting a planned strike at its Stockholm headquarters.

Later, Klarna co-founder and CEO, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, referenced the Swedish model, saying: “I am confident that we will benefit from this agreement and that Klarna can contribute to strengthening the Swedish model from within.”

Ships on the coast as port workers block the loading of Tesla vehicles in Malmö on the Malacca Highway. Photograph: TT News Agency/Reuters

Some commentators have suggested that Tesla’s action could trigger talks at the Swedish division of streaming firm Spotify, which earlier this year pulled out of talks about a collective agreement, saying it did not believe That it would “add some significant value”. Employee.

In Norway, where Felsförbundet says about 500 Tesla workers are unionized, the union leader, Jorn Eggum, said it would block Swedish Teslas from coming to the country. “Norway should not be a transit country for Tesla to avoid strike-breaking,” he told broadcaster NRK earlier this month. “We must hold Tesla accountable and commit them to collective agreements in the European countries where they operate.”

Jesper Hammark, an economic history researcher and visiting research fellow at the University of Gothenburg, said the strike was about defending the Scandinavian model against the American model.

Comparing it to the 1995 strike at Toys R Us, which the unions won, he said: “My guess is that Tesla would not survive in Sweden without a collective arrangement. The union will win. I have a hard time seeing unions getting involved. The question is very important.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spotify declined to comment.

Source: www.theguardian.com