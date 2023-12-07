Elon Musk calls for Bob Iger to be 'fired' after Disney pulls ads from X

cnn-

Elon Musk wants Bob Iger fired.

“He should be fired immediately,” Musk, who often uses his influential approach to intimidate critics and others, previously wrote about Iger on the platform known as Twitter. “Walt Disney is turning in his grave after what Bob did to his company.”

Disney representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But Iger is widely credited with boosting Disney into an entertainment giant through a series of well-executed acquisitions – Star Wars, Marvel Studios and Pixar – during his first tenure as chief executive. .

Disney, like other major companies, stopped advertising on X last month after Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory popular among white supremacists. Musk quietly apologized for the post last week after several companies ended their relationships with

“Fuck yourself,” Musk repeatedly said on stage at DealBook Summit for brands running in the business.

At the summit, Musk took aim at Iger against the Disney boss after he revealed earlier in the day that the entertainment giant had decided to stop advertising on X because of Musk.

“We just felt that the association with Elon Musk and X was not necessarily positive for us,” Iger said.

The decision to withdraw the advertisement was also taken amid widespread trend on the social media website. Since Musk took office in late 2022, he has made a number of decisions that have contributed to a rise in hate speech, misinformation and conspiracy theories on the platform.

Musk himself has repeatedly contributed to the toxicity of X. Most recently, he promoted the false – and dangerous – Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Since he took over the company, he has also vilified the press, launched vicious attacks on the Anti-Defamation League and promoted extremists on the platform.

The lack of major advertising partners has had a huge financial impact on X, which generates the bulk of its revenue from advertising. Musk himself admitted at the DealBook Summit that the current lack of major advertisers will likely spell the demise of his company.

Musk stated bluntly, “What this ad boycott is going to do is it’s going to destroy the company.”

However, Musk has taken no real personal responsibility for the X’s dire condition. Instead, he has tried to portray advertisers at fault, suggesting that if this happened, they would be responsible for X’s demise.

Source: www.cnn.com