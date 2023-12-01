Elon Musk calls Disney ad a "boycott", expresses displeasure at getting "s-t from idiots" despite being a "philosomite, climate crusader" and the world's richest man

After surprising the business world by telling any marketers who stop their advertising on X (formerly Twitter) over anti-Semitic content to “fuck themselves,” Elon Musk concluded the week by making more changes.

Posting on the platform he bought for $44 billion last fall, the Tesla CEO shared a self-pity meme showing a disappointed-looking robot. “Here I am, the richest man in the world, philosopher, climate warrior, and I still get lessons from idiots.” (See post below.) The term “Philosemite” does not appear in official dictionaries, but it is reliably defined as a person who has respect and admiration for the Jewish people and Jewish history.

In another message (also below), Musk pasted a bar chart of a recent study of social media from data firm The Generation Lab. The survey examined the relationship between the use of various social media platforms and the amount of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic content present in them. The three bars of the chart show TikTok and Instagram as having significantly more offensive content than X/Twitter. “So why is Disney boycotting X, yet spending millions on other platforms?”. Musk was surprised. His post did not include a link to the full study or additional information.

Disney, along with other blue-chip advertisers and media companies including Apple, Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, halted advertising on X/Twitter two weeks ago after Musk personally endorsed an anti-Semitic post. In response to the post, which cited a long-debunked conspiracy theory about the “Great Replacement”, Musk said the author was speaking “the actual truth”, a comment he later called a mistake. The non-profit firm Media Matters has also documented that there is a more widespread issue on X in terms of advertising messages appearing next to hateful or anti-Semitic posts. Musk has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters over the claims and has repeatedly said he is not anti-Semitic.

Appearing on stage Wednesday shortly before Musk new York Times At the DealBook Summit, Disney CEO Bob Iger described the company’s reasoning for suspending the ads. “Elon is larger than life in many ways, and his name is very much tied to the companies he founded or owns, whether it’s Tesla or SpaceX, or now X,” Iger said. “And taking the position that he took in a fairly public way, we just felt that that position and the association with Elon Musk and X was not necessarily positive for us. And we decided to remove our ad.

In the case of Disney and most other marketers who are now marginalized, the advertising moratorium does not apply to promotional messages sent to corporate accounts. This fact led many observers to note that Musk’s use of the word “boycott” was not entirely appropriate.

After apparently delivering his “F-word” message to advertisers, Musk added “Hi, Bob” in an apparent reference to Iger. He further said that the “advertising boycott” is “going to kill the company.” “And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company.”

