Elon Musk calls advertisers 'oppressors' of 'free speech' after exodus over anti-Semitic tweet

Just hours after losing major advertisers on Criticized the companies.

Major advertisers on X announced Friday they were suspending marketing on the social media platform after Musk faced criticism for agreeing to a post on and called this radical statement “the real truth”. Advertisers that have halted advertising on the platform include Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, Apple and IBM.

However, on Friday night Musk could be seen on X encouraging users to sign up for the platform’s paid subscription service, which will prevent ads from appearing in the timeline.

“Premium+ has no ads in your timeline,” Musk wrote.

Ax’s billionaire owner added, “Many of the largest advertisers are the biggest oppressors of your right to free speech.”

Shortly after the mass advertiser exodus, Musk posted on

It was then reposted by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who offered an oddly timed message of support for Musk.

“This is an important and welcome step forward from @elonmusk,” Greenblatt wrote on X. “I applaud this leadership in fighting hate.”

Musk threatened to sue ADL just two months ago, blaming the organization for a steep decline in ad revenue, which has certainly escalated after today.

On Thursday, Media Matters for America published a report that found harmful content on X, as well as ads from companies like IBM, Apple, Oracle, and Xfinity.

X CEO Linda Yarcarino attempted to calm the concerns by posting on Thursday that “X’s approach has always been clear that discrimination should be stopped by everyone all over the board – I think it is something that we agree on Can and everyone should agree.”

