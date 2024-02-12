Elon Musk buys Twitter to settle his jet-tracking beef, new book claims

Twitter is one of the Internet’s favorite places for Internet beefs, and Elon Musk is no stranger to it. According to a new book about this ordeal, a particular beef involving a college student tracking his private jet was the catalyst for the billionaire buying shares of Twitter, beginning his takeover of the social media platform. .

“Musk also filed an unsuccessful petition against Agarwal [CEO of Twitter at the time] To remove the Twitter account that was tracking his private plane,” an excerpt said. fight for the bird, A new book on Musk’s acquisition was published by Bloomberg on Thursday. “The billionaire started buying Twitter shares immediately after Agarwal rejected his request.”

The new book is a detailed investigation of the power struggle at Twitter, now called X, over the past few years. The book appears to confirm that Musk’s personal grievances played a key role in the $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

Musk cited “free speech” as the main reason for buying Twitter, but the billionaire was actively trying to silence a college student with whom he had a feud before becoming CEO. According to a tweet by book author Kurt Wagner, when Musk began buying stock in the company in January 2022, a Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, @elonjet, was at the forefront of the billionaire’s mind.

About a year later, Musk’s acquisition was complete and he banned @elonjet. The person behind this account, Jack Sweeney, is a college student who is now famous for tracking Musk and Taylor Swift’s private jet. Sweeney simply exaggerates publicly available flight information, but celebrities hate him.

Musk promised not to ban Sweeney’s account a month before doing so, thanks to “His commitment to freedom of expression,Even if the account poses a “direct personal security risk”. Sweeney now operates @elonjet on Threads.

The billionaire’s feud with Sweeney is a case study of Musk’s motivating factors. Yes, freedom of speech is important to them, but not as important as expressing one’s views. Buying Twitter made Musk king of the sandbox, and he has certainly exercised that control since that year.

Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has always been confusing. This has been widely seen as a misstep for the billionaire, distracting him from Tesla, SpaceX and XAI’s other projects. When Musk bought Twitter he was focused on promoting right-wing speech, which was lacking under Jack Dorsey’s management, but he also focused on settling his Internet business.

Source: gizmodo.com