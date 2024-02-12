Elon Musk buys Twitter after then-CEO refuses to ban jet tracker: Report

@ElonJet was an account run by Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old college student. (file)

A simple decision by Parag Agarwal, former CEO of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, could lead to Elon Musk’s eventual acquisition in January 2022. A report from Bloomberg on an upcoming book fight for the bird indicates that Musk began his quest to acquire Twitter after Mr. Agarwal rejected his request to suspend the @ElonJet handle.

@ElonJet was an account run by Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old college student. Through his account, the student used publicly available information to track the Tesla CEO’s private jet usage, angering him. Swinney runs several accounts that track celebrities like pop sensation Taylor Swift, who recently threatened her with legal action.

Battle for the Bird, which will be launched on February 20, is written by Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner. According to the report, an excerpt from the book reads, “Musk unsuccessfully petitioned Aggarwal to remove the Twitter account that was tracking his private plane; The billionaire started buying Twitter shares soon after Agarwal rejected his request.

In October 2022, Elon Musk purchased Twitter Inc. for $44 billion and since the acquisition, most of Twitter’s employees have resigned or been fired. In addition to laying off more than half the staff, he also suspended Jack Sweeney’s Twitter handle @ElonJet along with several journalists.

The revelation comes as Taylor Swift’s lawyer threatened legal action against Swinney for tracking her activities. As The Guardian reports, he has sent Sweeney a cease-and-desist letter.

Last December, lawyers of Blank space The hitmaker accused the 21-year-old of engaging in “stalking and harassing behaviour” by tracking the American singer’s jet lag activity.

The report cites the letter from attorney Katie Wright Morrone, saying, “While this may be a game to you, or a path you hope will bring you wealth or fame, it is our client. It’s a matter of life and death.”

The letter states that “there is no legitimate interest or public need in this information, except to stalk, harass, and establish dominance and control”.

Source: www.ndtv.com