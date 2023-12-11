Elon Musk brings Alex Jones and Infowars back to X after user survey

Elon Musk has reinstated the X accounts of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media site Infowars. Jones and Infowars’s X accounts were “permanently banned” from Twitter by previous management in 2018 for posting offensive content and violating the platform’s rules.

Musk ran a user survey on X on December 9 asking whether it was worth bringing Alex Jones back to the platform. Nearly 2 million people polled, about 70% of whom said Jones’ account should be reinstated. Hours after the voting ended, the company reactivated Jones’ account. The Infowars account had also been restored at the time of publication.

Reinstall Alex Jones on this platform? Vox populi, vox dei. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 9 December 2023

After Musk posted the poll, he agreed with one user calling the permanent account ban “contrary to free speech.” “I find it hard to disagree with that,” Musk said.

I find it hard to disagree – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 9 December 2023

When a user expressed concern about misinformation on the platform as a result of restoring Jones’ account, Musk pointed to Community Notes and said that part of that program would “respond faster to any AJ posts Which needs improvement.”

It’s a safe bet that Community Notes will respond quickly to any AJ post that needs improvement – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 10 December 2023

Jones has been notorious for conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting, which occurred in 2012 and left 28 people dead. The mastermind behind the conspiracy was prosecuted and had to go to court to prove that the shooting was fake. A Connecticut court last year ordered Jones to pay $1.5 billion in damages.

Musk’s move comes as X struggles to retain some of the biggest advertisers on the platform. Notable companies including Apple, Disney, and IBM halted ad spending on the social network after Musk called the anti-Semitism theory “the real truth.”

He later clarified and apologized for his comment, calling it “stupid”. But he was not happy with those who had stopped advertising on X. At the DealBook conference, the Tesla CEO told advertisers to “fuck yourselves” during a conversation with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“What if someone tries to blackmail me by giving advertisements, takes money and blackmails me? Go fuck yourself,” Musk said. “Go. Damn. Yourself. What’s the obvious?”

He also called Disney’s Bog Iger, who also spoke at the conference. In the same interview, Musk said that the advertising boycott was “going to destroy the company” and that the people doing the boycott would be responsible for the company’s eventual demise.

Restoring the accounts of Jones and Infowars could raise more eyebrows and upset advertisers and others who monitor hate speech. Responding to a user, the

I completely disagree with what he said about Sandy Hook, but are we a platform that believes in freedom of speech or not? This is what comes to the fore in the end. If people vote for him again, it will be bad for him economically, but principles matter more than money. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 9 December 2023

Since Musk took over Ax, he has reinstated a number of controversial figures, including singer Kanye West, former US President Donald Trump, far-right influencer Andrew Tate and right-wing academic Jordan Peterson.

Source: techcrunch.com