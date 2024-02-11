Elon Musk bought Twitter after then-CEO refused to ban billionaire’s jet tracking account: Book

Business

Chief Twit may live up to its title!

An upcoming book, “Battle for the Bird,” claims that Elon Musk began trying to acquire Twitter after former CEO Parag Agarwal rejected his request to shut down @ElonJet.

The account, run by Jack Sweeney, uses publicly available information to track Musk’s private jet, frustrating the father of 11.

Sweeney runs several accounts that track high-profile people like Taylor Swift, who threatened to sue a college student.

Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner claims in an excerpt from his book posted on Bloomberg News that Musk “unsuccessfully petitioned Agarwal to remove the Twitter account that tracks his private plane.”

Musk began purchasing Twitter shares shortly afterward, which led him to negotiate with founder Jack Dorsey.

He initially sought a seat on the board of directors before agreeing to buy the social media platform outright.

They paid a staggering $44 billion for the money-losing business in October 2022.

After taking charge and giving himself the title of “Chief Twit”, he ousted Aggarwal along with most of the other executives and more than half of the company’s employees.

But more importantly, Musk ultimately suspended @ElonJet along with several journalists.

Sweeney began posting again about 24 hours after Musk threatened legal action.

The college student laughed it off, denouncing Musk’s “fraud.”

“I think it’s a hoax, but we’ll have to see,” Sweeney told The Post at the time.

“it’s hard to say.”

Just like his cool attitude towards the billionaire’s threats, he is not afraid of Swift, who is also a billionaire.

“His team thinks they can control the world,” he told the Washington Post.

Swift’s representatives have accused him of endangering her safety by posting her location.

The pop star has had several experiences with stalkers, most recently a New York City man who was arrested outside her Tribeca apartment last month and found mentally “unfit” to stand trial.

Swift publicist Tree Penn told The Post, “We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation, but can confirm that the timing of the stalking suggests a connection.”

Swift has since sold one of his private jets.

Source: nypost.com