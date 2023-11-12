Elon Musk biopic in the works at A24 with Darren Aronofsky set to direct

Summary

A biopic about the controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk Is in the works. As reported by Puck, whale’s darren aronofsky Ready to direct. Will adapt the Oscar-nominated director Walter Isaacson’s recently published biography, Elon Musk, for the big screen. A24 is an American indie production company known for critically acclaimed films. Lady Bird, Moonlight, And everything everywhere at once, The film rights were acquired after an intense bidding war.

Biopic author Isaacson, former chairman and CEO of CNN, previously wrote Steve Jobs, which was adapted for the big screen through the 2015 film of the same name directed by Danny Boyle and starring Michael Fassbender as Jobs. Isakson’s Musk biography includes details about his challenging childhood (during which he was reportedly emotionally abused by his father Errol), his past romantic relationships, and his 11 children.

Isaacson spent two years communicating with the tech mogul and his family, friends and colleagues to complete the biography. In a previous interview with PBS, Isakson said it was surprising, given Musk’s “populist tendencies” how accessible he was throughout the process:

“It was amazing that he opened up and was so transparent. And, as you indicated, I’m an old-school journalist. In fact, I’m part of that old-school mainstream. I’m a part of that,” he said on ”NewsHour.” Have previously worked in “Time” magazine. I worked at CNN. And so given his populist tendencies it’s somewhat surprising that he would open up.” “But I’ve spent the last two years hanging out with him, just watching, just observing. And he said: I Will be transparent. Nothing is off limits. Come to any meeting. And the only part of the deal was, he didn’t have control over the book.”

Elon Musk: A polarizing innovator

The South African tech entrepreneur, who currently tops the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list, has proven to be one of the world’s top visionaries. Among his accomplishments, Musk co-founded PayPal, founded SpaceX (a company that makes spacecraft and rockets), was a financier of automotive and energy company Tesla, and co-founded neurotechnology company Neuralink.

Despite Musk’s accomplishments, he has easily become one of the most controversial personalities of our time. Musk served as chairman of TESLA until 2018, when he was forced to step down after being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for defrauding investors. Tesla, which lists Musk as its CEO, has been accused of racist and sexist behavior. Musk’s online activities have also irked some people: He has shared misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, threatened to lose stock options if TESLA factory workers joined a union, And, in 2022, compared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in a tweet. Truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates (Musk quickly removed this after backlash).

Musk currently serves as the Chairman and CTO of X Corp – the company formerly known as Twitter. Last month, the SEC sued Musk once again in an attempt to get him to testify about his purchase of Twitter stock in 2022.

Speaking of X, Musk shared this on Friday to share his satisfaction over Aronofsky’s involvement: “Glad Darren is doing it. He’s one of the best.”

Looking at Aronofsky’s previous projects, including Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, The Wrestler, And whale, it’s hard to disagree. No other name is currently associated with Musk’s biopic.

Source: movieweb.com