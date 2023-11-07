Elon Musk becomes real-life friends with a young Indian superfan he met through social media – says Musk is ‘humble’ and ‘down to earth’ person

Elon Musk, the visionary behind ventures like SpaceX and Tesla, is known to have an immense number of enthusiasts and aspirational people for his ambitious projects – from revolutionizing transportation on Earth to colonizing Mars. On X, Musk’s presence is massive, with millions of people tracking his every post. He occasionally reacts to posts, offering glimpses of his thoughts on technology, business, and memes. Yet, for someone so visible in the public sphere, Musk rarely lifts the curtain on his personal camaraderie, rarely sharing moments with friends or snapshots of his life beyond work.

Enter Pranay Pathole, a 19-year-old software engineer from Pune, India, who challenges the norm of distant praise. Pathol’s conversation with Musk isn’t the typical fan-to-icon exchange one might expect. It started with a tweet in 2018 about a technical problem with Tesla’s automatic windshield wipers. Musk’s quick reply, “fixed in the next release”, marked the beginning of an extraordinary digital synergy.

In a 2022 interview AFP News, Pathol spoke about the excitement he felt when Musk first responded to his post. He was so surprised by the conversation that he showed it to his parents and took several screenshots of Musk’s response. He expressed his deep admiration for Musk and noted that he “never wanted the day to end.”

Pathol’s curious tweets, often about SpaceX’s progress or Tesla’s technology, constantly attracted Musk’s attention. The young engineer’s social media profile became a unique hub where Musk not only gave company updates but also shared life advice. This online companionship flourished over the years, with Pathol providing a steady stream of thoughtful questions that seemed to pique Musk’s interest, leading to regular exchanges between the two.

The two friends spoke daily and discussed a wide range of topics, from clearing up misconceptions about Musk’s past to existential discussions on space colonization. The four-year virtual friendship between the US and India, uninterrupted by time difference, suggested that Musk found a kindred spirit in Pathol – a shared curiosity and tendency to push boundaries.

According to the Economic Times, Pathol said, “He is extremely friendly. It doesn’t feel like you are chatting with the richest person in the world. To me, it feels like you are just hanging out with another one of your friends.” Yes. That’s the thing.” Honestly it feels like that. He is very frank and straightforward.”

Their online friendship led to a face-to-face meeting when Pathole moved to the United States for his master’s studies in 2022 at the age of 23.

Pathol showed how much he respects Musk by posting a photo of them together on X. Along with the photo, he wrote: “Great to meet you @elonmusk at Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a polite and humble person.” -Man of clay. You are an inspiration to millions of people.” Musk responded by pressing the “Like” button.

Superfan’s interaction with Elon Musk shows the power of social media in bridging distances between individuals, regardless of their location or status. It highlights how technology today facilitates connections and opens the door to tangible opportunities that previously seemed out of reach.

