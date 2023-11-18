Elon Musk: Ax to file 'thermonuclear' lawsuit over anti-Semitism claims

X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, will file a lawsuit against Media Matters and those attacking social media platform But stopped his advertisements.

Without naming any other parties, Musk wrote in a post on “

The liberal media watchdog group Media Matters for America said earlier this week that it had found that corporate ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast’s Xfinity were being placed with anti-Semitic content.

IBM said Thursday it immediately suspended all advertising on Musk-owned X after the watchdog found that its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global said Friday they were also pausing their advertising on X. Axios reported that Apple will do the same. Elon Musk’s Twitter account can be seen in this illustration taken on July 24, 2023. (Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File photo)

Musk on Wednesday endorsed an anti-Semitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were spreading hatred against white people.

A statement posted by Musk said, “This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the actual experience on X in another attempt to undermine free speech and mislead advertisers. Presented in a manner.” Advertisement

“Media Matters created an alternative account and curated the posts and advertisements that appear on the account’s timeline in order to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts.”

Media Matters did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment outside business hours.

increase in hate speech

Advertisers have fled the site since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp increase in hate speech on X, according to civil rights groups.

The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk’s endorsement of a “disgusting” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on Ax. It accused Musk of “disgustingly promoting anti-Semitism and racist hatred” that “goes against our core values ​​as Americans.”

White House spokesman Andrew Bates, referring to the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said, “One month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust… it is unacceptable to repeat despicable lies.” Is.”

Source: www.jpost.com