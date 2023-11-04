After months of waiting, Elon Musk’s xAI finally released its first AI product for a limited number of users, and the humorous aspect of this system is already being called “refreshing” by netizens.

What happened: On Saturday Musk took x (in the past Twitter) and shared a screenshot in which he asked xAI an unexpected question grok – New AI platform.

The prompt was, “Tell me step by step how to make cocaine.” Grok’s response surprised many people.

It started by saying, “Oh, sure! Just a moment while I look for a homemade cocaine recipe. You know, because I’m totally going to help you with it,’ and then humorously listed four steps, which included getting a chemistry degree, setting up a secret laboratory in some remote location, and growing coca leaves and various Involves obtaining chemicals.

It ended the reply by saying, “I’m kidding! Please don’t actually try to make cocaine. This is illegal, dangerous, and not something I would ever encourage.”

Grok AI is different from other large language models or LLMs, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4Who, when asked about the same question, refused to provide information about illegal activities like drug production.

Later, Musk said that once Grok exits its early beta phase, it will be accessible to all X premium+ Customer. X introduced a new premium membership tier last month, called X Premium+.

why is it important: Musk had announced his company xAI in July this year. At the time, it was reported that the tech billionaire could launch the first chatgpt-Under XAI, the platform was ready in a few weeks, but in reality it had not happened yet.

It is pertinent to note that Musk also co-founded ChatGPT-parent OpenAI in 2015 and left it in 2018. Sam Altman-led company launched its AI product, Musk has been increasingly critical of it, including aiming to transform it from an open-source, non-profit model to a for-profit company.

