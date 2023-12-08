Elon Musk asks Supreme Court to void 'Twitter sitter' agreement with SEC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking the US Supreme Court to void the settlement agreement he and the automaker reached with the Securities and Exchange Commission that required the company to review and approve Tesla-related tweets. A lawyer or “Twitter sitter” was required.

In a petition on December 7, Musk’s lawyers alleged that the “Twitter sitter” provision in the agreement violated their client’s free speech rights. They argue that Musk was forced to agree to “unconstitutional terms.”

The SEC charged Musk with civil securities fraud after he posted a series of tweets in 2018 in which he said he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share, and thus “Investor support” for the deal was “confirmed”. Trading in Tesla was halted following his tweet and shares remained volatile in the weeks that followed.

Musk and Tesla settled with the regulator and then amended the agreement in April 2019. Since then, the SEC has continued to investigate Musk and Tesla to ensure that they are complying with the terms.

The settlement “restricts Mr. Musk’s speech even when it is truthful and accurate,” his lawyers wrote. “This extends to speech not covered by securities laws and has no connection with the conduct subject to the SEC’s civil action against Mr. Musk. And it chills Mr. Musk’s speech through the never-ending threat of contempt, fines, or even imprisonment for otherwise protected speech if it is not pre-approved to the satisfaction of the SEC or the court. gives.

Musk bought Twitter in 2022 and changed its name to X this year. He is the president and chief technology officer of the company.

Eric Talley, a Columbia Law School professor who specializes in corporate and business law, described the effort as a “swing for the fences” move in an email to CNBC. A circuit court has already declined to hear the appeal. To win a Supreme Court hearing, Musk would need four of the nine justices to agree to take the case.

Talley said the “unconstitutional conditions” doctrine that is at the center of Musk’s argument typically comes into play “when the government is giving a variety of general public benefits,” such as promising not to criticize the Supreme Court. To get tax exemption for.

“It’s basically a very slippery theory,” Talley said. “But this case is as if the government is agreeing to refrain from pursuing charges against someone in exchange for an agreement to cooperate with the terms of the agreement. This is not generally sharing of benefits.”

Talley said that for someone with resources like Musk, it might be worth “spinning the judicial roulette wheel.”

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, Tesla investors have sued the company and Musk over “funding secured” tweets and their impact on the stock price. In February, a jury in San Francisco federal court found Musk and Tesla not liable in a class action securities fraud lawsuit. Shareholders have filed an appeal with the 9th Circuit.

Source: www.nbcnews.com